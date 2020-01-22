Safe Kids NC offers books for children at safety events for pedestrians

HILLSBOROUGH, NC (WNCT) Safe Kids NC, Safe Kids Orange County, MP David Price, Sheriff’s Office in Orange County, Hillsborough Elementary School and FedEx are providing children’s books at the Pedestrian Safety Event.

MP David Price reads the children’s book “Clifford Takes a Walk” for a gathering of kindergartens by second grade students (around 250 children).

Next, the pedestrian safety tips for children are briefly introduced by representatives of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Safe Kids NC also provides students with copies of Clifford Takes a Walk, which school teachers will distribute to their classrooms after the meeting.

The event takes place on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10.30 a.m.

This event aims to raise awareness of safety while walking and promote healthy behavior.

Safe Kids’ work for pedestrian safety has been a central part of our mission for over 20 years.

Whether your kids are going to school, the park, or a friend’s house, here are a few simple tips to make sure they get there safely: