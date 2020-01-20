Sadovsky disturbs Messing, Nguyen and wins Canadian figure skating title paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“When you’re skating, it’s kind of a stress level, but you have a bit of control over what you do, but once you sit down, you have no control and you just look and it’s not a good feeling,” Sadovsky said . “It’s a bit bittersweet because you want to place well, but at the same time you want to see your friends compete well.”

Emily Bausback won a ladies singles event where three newcomers saw the podium climb, while Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro won their second consecutive pair title and Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier won their first national dance title.

Canada has only one place for men at the world championships in Montreal based on last year’s results. The place took place as a fight between good friends Messing and Nguyen. But Sadovsky, who had won bronze on the Grand Prix circuit in the fall, never counted himself down.

“I’m putting pressure on myself, I absolutely wanted it, I’ve been thinking about it since the last worlds when I discovered that we only had one place,” Sadovsky said. “I’m still a bit of disbelief, I’ve always wanted to get a national title, not just in senior but everywhere.

“My first national title with senior winning is fine, I like it.”

Nguyen, a former junior world champion, opened with a beautiful quad approach, but bustled from that moment. He came in second with 243.51 points.

“I just fell apart a little during the program,” he said. “I think that is more than something physical than something mental.”

Nguyen said Sadovsky had trained with him once a week on his Richmond Hill, Ont., And “I have seen his progress, he has certainly come a long way, he is such a beautiful skater to look at.”

Messing, the leader after the short program, finished third with 241.79.

“That one (world) place had a big shadow over me at this competition,” said Messing. “After the warm-up, I was back here and I felt myself slowly sliding away. I kept saying to myself: “No, you are going to fight, you keep pushing.” I think I just wasn’t 100 percent. “

In ice dance, Gilles and Poirier were on the national figure skating stage seven times, but never on the top step.

But Saturday, after almost ten years of skating in the big shadow of superstars Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, they won gold.

“It is clearly something we have worked very hard to get and it has not come easy,” said Gilles. “But I think it’s all about timing in life. . . we are both very proud of ourselves. “

Skating to Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now” – they chose a Canadian artist because the world championships are in Montreal – Gilles and Poirier scored 136.76 for their free dance, for a total score of 225.62, a Canadian record. Although the scoring system has changed, meaning that scores are not really comparable with those before the 2018-19 season, the pair were happy.

“It’s really big,” said Poirier, a Unionville resident, Ont.

“It’s huge,” Gilles repeated, born in Illinois but calling Toronto home. “One judge gave us all tens (for the partial scores). All 10s! “

Gilles and Poirier, both 28, had five national silver medals and two bronze. The retirement of Virtue and Moir (who was in the audience on Saturday), and the absence of Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje, who left the season and could also retire, left a huge door open.

“This season and especially this competition for us is really to seize the opportunity that we really had a good chance of winning this event, and really make a big statement,” Poirier said. “It was ours to pick it up and we really had to embrace it. . . perform like we are champions. “

Their victory comes one day after they had a major outage in the wardrobe during Friday’s short dance. Gilles walked under Poirier’s arm as the top of her braided hair held in a button on his shirt for a few seconds.

There are no such problems on Saturday. Dressed in caramel-colored costumes covered with small mirrors, they skated an almost perfect performance, making the Paramount Fine Foods Center audience stand up.

After their fifth place at last month’s World Cup final, they went back to the drawing table to “find out the little pieces that destroyed the momentum of the piece,” Poirier said.

“I think we have opened a few small sections of the program that I think have enabled us to skate with more freedom and more abandonment and more speed, which I think are things that leave a strong impression on jury members and with the public too, just to see the power behind everything, “he said.

Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha – junior world champion last season – won the silver with 198.92 points, while Carolane Soucisse and Shane Firus took the bronze (190.29).

Moore-Towers, from St. Catharines, Ont., And Marinaro, from Sarnia, Ont., Won handy gold with a score of 215.67, their only clear error came on their opening jump series – Moore-Towers hit a triple salchow.

“I was proud of the recovery,” said Moore-Towers.

Two months after the world championships in Montreal, the two said it was the key to put a strong skate here.

“Our goal here was clearly to consolidate ourselves as the number 1 Canadian team and we are very happy to have done so in a year in which the competition is somewhat steeper,” said Moore-Towers.

“We were a bit slow and tight today,” Marinaro added. “Of course we have to bring a greater skate and better performance on the world stage than we did today, but that’s where we go.”

During the bachelor event for ladies, three medal winners were on stage for the first time. All three are still eligible to skate at the junior world championships.

Bausback, a 17-year-old from Vancouver, landed five triple jumps on the way to scoring 175.54 points. Alison Schumacher from Toronto came in second with 168.94, while Madeline Schizas from Okaville, Ont. 168.07 scored for bronze.

“A little in the back of my mind, I thought I could have this in my pocket if I delivered it,” Bausback said. “My goal was to finish on the podium, so this was definitely a surprise, but it’s great.”

Bausback skated in fourth place and watched as the last three skating programs were unraveled.

“There were a million emotions. . . I thought with every jump they did. I thought, this could be it, I could win this, this could be my title, “she said.

World bronze medalist Gabrielle Daleman, who was sidelined for much of the fall with a concussion and then an ankle injury, had a disastrous free program, which fell to eighth place four times.

The women’s field has suffered from both the retirement of world champion Kaetlyn Osmond and Daleman’s long list of injuries. Kaiya Ruiter, a 13-year-old from Calgary, would have missed the gold medal on Saturday with the 174.83 she scored to win the junior national title earlier this week.

The Canadian Championships determine the team for the World Championships in Montreal in March.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 18, 2020.

Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press