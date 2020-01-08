Saddle Ridge shooting victim identified by Calgary police

Loading...

The Calgary police have identified the man who was killed in a shooting in the northeastern Saturday of the city.

The police responded to reports of gunshots in the 200 block of Saddlecrest Boulevard N.E., in the community of Saddle Ridge, around 7.30 p.m. Officers arrived to find a victim dead and a second wounded, who was rushed to the hospital.

An autopsy has identified the victim found on the spot as Gurinder Pal Singh Sekhon, 38.

The victim who was treated for gunshot wounds remains in a serious but stable condition in the hospital.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing while the police are watching tips from the public and CCTV video.

During a press conference Monday on the weekend’s violent crime series, police chief Mark Neufeld thanked the Saddle Ridge community for their assistance with the investigation.

“If you see things that you don’t feel comfortable with, or that worry about, let us know,” Neufeld said. “Saddle Ridge is clearly a community where people are committed to keeping the community safe. They have made a huge difference in this most recent research. “

If someone has information that can help the police, they are asked to call the non-emergency number of the police at 403-266-1234 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

