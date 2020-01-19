British Prince Harry spoke about his misfortune of giving up his royal duties on Sunday when he signed a contract with Queen Elizabeth and Senior Windsors in which he and his wife Meghan resigned from their official roles in search of an independent future.

Buckingham Palace and the Queen announced on Saturday that Harry and Meghan would no longer be members of the British monarchy, no longer use their “Royal Highness” titles, and would now pay for their own lifestyles to start new careers.

The new agreement was made to end a crisis that the couple had triggered when it announced earlier this month that it would cut its official commitments and spend more time in North America while continuing to operate as a prince.

In a speech to the Sentebale charity on Sunday, a clearly angry Harry said the end result was not what he wanted.

“Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth and my military organizations without public funding. Unfortunately, that was not possible,” said the Prince, the Sixth on the throne.

“I accepted that because I know that it doesn’t change who I am or how committed I am. But I hope that it helps you understand where I came from, from everything that I’ve ever known I take a step forward in what I hope can be a more peaceful life. “

Under the agreement, Harry will remain a prince and the couple will retain their titles as Duke and Duchess of Sussex when they start a new life that is split between the UK and North America, where they will spend most of their time. However, you will not take part in future ceremonies or royal tours.

Royal commentators said it was an “abdication” of the “company” – as the Royals are called – and showed that under the warm words in which she said Harry and Meghan were very loved, the queen was a firm and decided line by insisting on a clean break.

“It makes me very sad that this happened,” said Harry.

“I want you to hear the truth from me, as much as I can’t share as a prince or a duke, but as Harry, the same person that many of you have seen growing up in the past 35 years, but with a clearer perspective” , he said. “Great Britain is my home and a place that I love. It will never change.”

The couple’s plans for independence, announced after a long Christmas break in Canada, surprised the rest of the royal family earlier this month, leaving the Queen and other senior Windsors hurt and disappointed, royal sources say.

In a television interview broadcast in October, however, both had made it clear how they had to deal with the immense media attention.

Harry said he felt that his wife had been subjected to bullying, much like his mother Princess Diana, who was killed in a car accident while fleeing from paparazzi photographers.

A friend of the couple said last week that they felt they had been displaced by some members of the royal family.

“I was born into this life and it is a great honor to serve my country and the Queen,” he said.

“When I lost my mother 23 years ago, you took me under your wing. You have been taking care of me for so long, but the media are a powerful force, and I hope that one day our collective support can be more powerful because that is so much bigger than just us. “

Buckingham Palace said the couple will no longer receive public funding and will pay back the cost of renovating their Windsor cottage, which, according to official figures, was £ 2.4 million ($ 3.1 million).

However, certain details, such as future security measures or whether the couple could continue to use the Sussex Royal title for their website and branding, have not been finalized or released to the public.

Meghan is currently in Canada with her young son Archie and Harry is expected to join her soon.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the previous Sunday that he believed the whole of Britain wanted to wish the couple all the best for their future.

“As I said … I was certain that the royal family, which has been around for a long time, will find a way forward,” Johnson told Sky News.

© 2020 Thomson / Reuters. All rights reserved.