“Sad and angry:” man is injured in a well-known, well-known neighborhood

MILWAUKEE – A 57-year-old Milwaukee man continued to fight for his hospital life on Saturday, February 1, after being hit by a hit-and-run driver on Friday night near 46th Street and Burleigh Street. While the driver left after the crash, the police say that a witness had taken matters into their own hands, which led to the arrest of the suspect.

“We saw him come by every day,” said TQ, owner of Burleigh Nails & Spa. “Many people get upset because the victim … I have known him for years.”

FOX6 News was told that the victim has been a huge help to companies in the area, including Tangle / Premier Salon a few doors down.

“He would come and remove our trash, and he would keep the block clean and he was very friendly,” said Roxanne Scott, Tangle / Premier Salon manager.

Scott described the victim as warm and welcoming.

“He did those things out of the goodness of his heart,” Scott said. “He was just a nice person. Really, and he didn’t expect any reward for the things he did.”

Emotions ran high with neighbors on Saturday after the incident Friday night around 5:45 PM.

“Sad and angry,” TQ said. “These days people are going crazy!”

Police said after the collision that a witness was following the striking vehicle – a white Cadillac DeVille, on its way to the east. Police said this led to a 50-year-old man being accused of driving the vehicle that hit the victim.

“This street is terrible for reckless drivers,” Scott said.

Police said the driver was under the influence.

Those who knew the victim said they were hopeful that they would soon see him again.

“I pray for a speedy recovery and I hope he will get well soon,” Scott said. “This is a difficult situation.”

