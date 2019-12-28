Sacramento Kings Holiday wish list: health and stability

Loading...

The Sacramento Kings entered the season with playoff expectations as the franchise company wanted to build on 39 wins in 2018-19. Things have not yet merged for Luke Walton's team, but on the plus side, the Kings are still just a stone's throw away from a playoff spot in the jumbled Western Conference.

In this part of our Holiday Wishlist series, we will break down what the kings will be looking for during the holiday season, including considerations of the current roster and future events.

# 1: A new home for Dewayne Dedmon

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that Dedmon plans to leave Sacramento less than six months after signing a three-year contract for $ 41 million. In theory, Dedmon's fit in Sacramento made sense to the Kings that his ground clearance should have been a good fit for Marvin Bagley. However, Bagley had an injury-filled start to the season and Dedmon fought hard.

Since then Richaun Holmes has taken a big step forward and since Dedmon is essentially out of rotation, it would make sense for the kings to look elsewhere. Moving Dedmon might not be urgent, but with a guarantee of over $ 13 million in 2020-21, it would be very helpful to get him out of the books. We'll see if the Kings are able to perform this type of maneuver, which shouldn't be too difficult since Dedmon is a player's devil who can strengthen any forecourt that could use a boost.

# 2: A clean health certificate for Marvin Bagley

Bagley appeared in just nine of Sacramento's first 31 games. This is not ideal for a player who makes up a large part of the present and future of the organization.

At that point, the ship made the Kings' decision to pull Bagley out of Luka Doncic, but Sacramento really needs to figure out what to do with the former Duke standout. Can he defend against the five at times? Can he improve as a floor spacer? There are countless questions, but until Bagley is actually on the pitch and playing, it is difficult for Walton and his company to investigate the situation.

# 3: The explosive back room the kings had expected

Sacramento invested heavily in Bagley, but other than that, the majority of the team is placed on its back field. De’Aaron Fox experienced an outbreak campaign in 2018/19, but with an injury-ridden start in 2019/20, it almost feels like a false start. When Fox played, he wasn't as good as a year ago, and even though it's too early to panic, it's something worth mentioning.

Fox has an excuse for injuries to fall back on, but with Buddy Hield the explanation is not so clear. The sniper had already agreed on a four-year extension with the Kings in October, but Hield posted the worst numbers of his career in more than a quarter of the season. On the whole, Hield still has gravity and its true shot percentage is only average, not catastrophic. This is a player who relies heavily on his shooting, and the Kings simply cannot be what they should be without the high-end efforts of Fox and Hield.

,