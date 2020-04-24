Sachin’s Birthday: In 1998, Tendulkar made an impact on the youth

Sachin Tendulkar loved this year’s youth. He would often take them out for food and talk about the nuances of the game. This made newcomers comfortable around adults.

On his master’s 47th birthday – in conjunction with the triumph of Australia’s historic triangular series in Sharjah in 1998 – rish shikesh kanitkar, then rookies and Rahul Sanghvi came to remember the sports star’s legend.

Tendulkar has scored two centuries; On April 24, India scored 143 from 131 balls to reach the final. Special ton 134 off 131 balls.

Kanitkar hit the winning runs in the final, while Tendulkar was batting and he had butterflies in his stomach.

“I just focused on doing my job. The team’s plan was to build partnerships. If Tendulkar was on the other end, there was no fear of hitting a six or four. You had to give him a strike, ”said Kanitkar, who was unbeaten on six and took two wickets in the off-break.

Australia got the best total [272/9] but the way they qualified for the final gave us confidence. “Tendulkar’s batting is really heartwarming and we want to play with him. He was brave and we knew he would not be released easily. Everyone wanted to play around him. ”

Sourav Ganguly, Mohammad Azharuddin and Ajay Jadeja are also in the team. “Of course, we have other players and they can win matches, but the form he had, along with that attitude, it was very positive.”

However, this is not the first match that Kanitkar has completed. Earlier in January of that year, in the Silver Jubilee Independence Cup in Dhaka – a spare ball – he made his way to the boundary to chase India’s victory over Sakhalin Mushtaq.

Tendulkar’s good advice was to calm down Southpaw at that point in his career.

“He told me that external pressure shouldn’t allow you to play rash shots. You play according to your plan, play your shots, but you have to decide what to play; Due to the tense situation, do not play what is not natural to you. You may think this is common sense, but when you are in the cauldron, the thought does not come to your head. You are doing stupid things, ”said Kanitkar.

Though spin bowler Rahul Sanghvi has only played the final, he does not feel that he is part of the XI. “It was a close-knit group. Some of the players especially thanks to Sachin. For youngsters, joining the Indian team and playing with Tendulkar and other senior players was a great thing. There was no IPL at the time. Only 10 to 15 players represented the country in those days. Seven or eight players will play for 10 years. They were legends, they made us like cricketers, ”he said.

Sanghvi recalled how Tendulkar made sure that everyone would sit down together in the evening while on tour.

“In those days, spending evenings greatly influenced what you did on the field, and Tendulkar was very good with young people. He would take us out and talk freely. We will discuss cricket, have a drink here and there, laugh and have quality time. He made all the players feel good, ”said Sanghvi.

He echoed Kanitkar, pointing out how the desert storm model united the side. It unilaterally changed our outlook for the final. Looking at his innings. Sachin showed us that you can take a strong side as well. He was always ready to put up a fight. That is why Tendulkar was blown away by the storm after the storm. Sanghvi said the finals had a decent economy of 4.50.

Kanitkar and Sanghvi are set in their post-retirement careers.

Kanitkar is the batting coach of the National Cricket Academy. Sandhwa is the manager of the IPL team, Mumbai Indians. The relationship with Sachin continues.