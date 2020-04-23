Sachin: After Lockdown, cricket is welcome in any form

It is Sachin Tendulkar’s birthday on Friday. But he doesn’t have the mood to celebrate. Amidst the epidemic, the Bharat Ratna Award winner opens up about the major challenges that the sports fraternity is likely to face after the world dies out of COVID-19.

Isn’t this birthday a little different for you?

I will not be celebrating my birthday this year. Given the circumstances, I don’t think this is the right time to celebrate anything.

How often did you quit after the lockdown?

Not even once. I haven’t seen anyone since March 15, including my friends.

So, what keeps you busy other than shooting videos for awareness campaigns?

I start the day with some physical activity: some gym and exercise. Then, any job I have is done by phone or video conference. We did it every time we wanted to explain the government’s proposals. I consulted with some of our business partners to spread the word about the current situation to those in their organizations. Also, for the first time, I was able to work with the medical fraternity. I spent 45 minutes talking to them about my experiences.

This is a good time to look back on our achievements over the past few years and map out the way forward. In addition, giving back to the community – especially the lower benefits – is important now, and it is something that involves the whole family. Also, it is better to have a doctor in the family.

Even though both are over 20 years old and have their own friends, I enjoy spending time with the kids. But in these times, we must make the most of the situation by spending time with each other. Since I can’t travel at all, I try to fill up with my mother for the lost time. In a sense, this is a kind of blessing in disguise.

Tendulkar is working on the Road Safety World Series. – File photo / Vivek Bender

How do you view cricket, especially in the aftermath of the epidemic?

Whenever it opens, this will be a fresh start. Athletes have to make physical and mental changes. Currently, players practice at home and try to keep themselves better. When we overcome this challenge, we will return to the sport. Once an athlete, always an athlete, so you want to go out and compete hard. For that, players need to be physically and mentally prepared.

The question I am increasingly facing is whether the matches will be the same if the stands are vacant. Without spectators, the energy will be low because the players are used to the reaction. In a crowded stadium, fans scream in celebration when a batsman hits a cracking shot or takes a bowler’s wicket. Players will lose it.

How challenging would it be for an Indian cricketer to mentally prepare for a return to domestic-like conditions playing in front of vacant stands?

This is easier said than done because they are used to playing cricket in a certain style and expect a certain response. If we work well against a nation and want to celebrate it, we need a whole house. If there are no fans to celebrate, that moment is not that important. Can you imagine the match between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the empty center court at Wimbledon? It will be a totally different experience.

Tendulkar, Virat Kohli to play in IPL 2019 – File photo / K. Murali Kumar

Do you think pacemakers worry about getting injured due to lack of training after rebooting?

I am sure the players will have time to practice before any match. This does not mean that they are given only a few days to prepare for a test match. I’m sure they’ll gradually increase it.

If the T20 World Cup has not been played in Australia between October and November, would you prefer IPL or international cricket in the window if the game is likely to resume?

There has been talk of moving the World Cup to India or the IPL at that time, but I don’t know what window will be available. It all depends on how many days we have. It will be interesting to see if you can play a full IPL or a short version with two pools. We need to assess the situation in India to see if it is safe to travel to all parts of the country at that time. This is a million dollar question and nobody knows the answer yet. I am sure the concerned organizations will look into this. If the World Cup is about to be changed, it will be taken care of by the ICC, Cricket Australia and the BCCI. Other countries are happy to play anywhere if the World Cup is safe. But cricket in any form is welcome.

Now, with no live sports on TV, fans have been forced to watch replays of some of your epic innings. Do you see re-runs of those games?

Sometimes, I do. Those are some great memories and I really enjoy revisiting them. From my earliest days, my brother (Ajith) had been watching those videotapes and analyzing the performance. Whether it’s a hundred or so early dismissals, we always want to find some areas for improvement. Now, since Ajit is not here, I am going down that road by myself.

So what’s your favorite innings to revisit?

I would say the 2003 World Cup match against Pakistan. This was a high-voltage game, and had some kind of build-up to it. This is a wonderful match to revisit and I enjoy watching it from time to time.

