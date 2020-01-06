Loading...

Sacha Baron Cohen waged his war against the founder of Facebook at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday evening.

“The hero of this next film is a naive and lost child who spreads naughty propaganda and has only imaginary friends,” said the actor in the middle of the ceremony. “His name is Mark Zuckerberg.”

As the audience laughed awkwardly, he added, “Sorry, sorry. This is an old introduction for the social network. I’m actually talking about Jojo Rabbit. He is nominated for two Golden Globes and is led by his star, the brilliant and revolutionary Taika Waititi. ”

Baron Cohen’s comments follow a powerful speech he made at the Anti-Defamation League’s Never is Now summit in November in which he singled out Zuckerberg for helping to spread hatred around the world.

“It is not a question of limiting the freedom of expression of anyone,” said Baron Cohen. “It is about giving people, including some of the most reprehensible people on earth, the greatest platform in history to reach a third of the planet.”

“Unfortunately, there will always be racists, misogynists, anti-Semites and child molesters,” he added. “But I think we could all agree that we shouldn’t give fanatics and pedophiles a free platform to amplify their views and target their victims.”