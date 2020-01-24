Sac County man charged with attempted murder after stabbing

LYTTON, Iowa (KTIV) – A Sac County man is charged with attempted murder after the authorities claimed he stabbed a man late Thursday night.

David Littlefield, fifty-seven, is also deliberately charged with going armed. He is currently being held in the Sac District Prison.

The Sac County Sheriff’s Office says shortly after 9:30 p.m. On Thursday, they replied to a man who had been stabbed to death at Essentia Protein Solutions in Lytton. When they arrived, they found 47-year-old Luke Clark from Lytton, Iowa, who had at least two stab wounds.

He was taken to Loring Hospital by the Sac District ambulance before being transferred to a Sioux City hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

According to the authorities, Clark was stabbed in the front yard of a house on 610 Railway Street in Lytton before going to Essentia, where he is an employee.

Clark identified Littlefield as the man who stabbed him. Littlefield was found at his home in Lytton a short time later.

A search warrant was issued in his home, in which the authorities found bloody clothing and a knife that appeared to have blood on it.