Sabra sweet with new dark chocolate dip

After more than ten years of dominant chilled hearty dips, Sabra shows its sweet side.

In time for Valentine’s Day, the hummus leader launches Dark Chocolate Dip & Spread based on chickpeas. Although made from a chickpea base, Sabra does not call it “hummus” – it does not meet the identity standards that the company has proposed to be codified by the FDA.

However, Cherra Floyd, Chief Technology Officer of Sabra, told Food Dive that she doesn’t mind if consumers see the round tub and the Sabra branding and misidentify what’s inside.

“We really don’t care what you call it,” Floyd said. “You can call it dessert. You can call it a spread. You can call it Kathy for everything we care about. But we think you’ll love it. “

Other hummus makers have had sweet flavors on the market for several years, making Sabra a late comer in the segment. Boar’s Head created Dark Chocolate Dessert Hummus for the first time at the end of 2017 as a temporary offer and made it a permanent addition to his line-up a year later. Many followed in those footsteps last year and created different dessert hummus varieties. Delighted by Hummus launched a full slate of sweet flavors from the dip, while Tribe and Trader Joe’s also created dessert versions.

“The timing seemed to be right when we think of vegetable food … We really want to be the chilled vegetable dips and spreads solution for people, and so it just seems to be an area where we felt we could really meet the needs of consumers. “

Cherie Floyd

Chief technology officer, Sabra

Sabra has been working on chocolate dips from time to time since Floyd joined the company last summer, she said, but now is the right time for the launch. The Dips Powerhouse, a joint venture between PepsiCo and Strauss, has made every effort to perfect the variation in dark chocolate, which underwent the latest R&D in less than six months, Floyd said.

“If you look at where consumers are going and what they are looking for, … their tastes are broader. And so there is a need for things, not only in savory but also in more of the delightful area,” Floyd said . “And so the timing seemed to be right when we think of vegetable food … We really want to be the chilled vegetable dips and spreads solution for people, and so it just seems to be an area where we felt we could really meet the consumer needs. “

Sabra has practically invented the American hummus market and still holds the lion’s share. According to Statista, Sabra had a market share of 63% in spreads with chilled flavored flavors in 2015. So by bringing a sweet dip in the chilled casing, thanks to its strong brand recognition, Sabra can quickly come on top of selling dessert spreads. Floyd said the dark chocolate product will be available for Valentine’s Day, and will roll out nationwide next month.

Floyd said the creamy texture, chocolate-like aroma and full flavor will also distinguish this dip from its competitors.

Sabra

“We have put a lot of time and care into coming up with the right mix of cocoa with chickpeas and the other ingredients. And so we really have a lot of conviction and a lot of heart for this product, so we are very excited about it,” she said.

When Floyd was hired, Sabra wanted her as the person who wanted to help the company bring hummus beyond the realm of the dip. With a resume with R&D for Kellogg North America Snacks and product development at General Mills and Pillsbury, she was already known as an innovator. Floyd told Food Dive that the dark chocolate dip is one of the many innovations and shifts in positioning that Sabra makes under its leadership to change how the company’s products are perceived.

The launch follows the heels of the brand’s first Super Bowl commercial on Sunday. It contained various celebrities and influencers who all talk about how they eat hummus – more focus on changing perception and the conversation around the dip.

“What we’re really about is just talking about versatility, how you don’t have to have hummus or one of our products in the same old way, and encouraging people to really think about how they want to use it and how, how it fits their lifestyle, “Floyd said.