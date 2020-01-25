Sable was found in Co Cork with a rabies-like virus

A sable that was kept as a pet in Co Cork has been shown to be infected with a rabies-like virus.

The small mammal that had been imported to Ireland has been safely trapped and is not believed to have come into contact with animals outside the home.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Navy (DAFM) was informed earlier this month after the animal had acted irregularly.

The carnivorous animal, which is a species of marten, was put to sleep as the ministry’s investigation could not rule out a rabies infection.

The DAFM then worked with the regional HSE monitoring center for public health and health protection.

The HSE has since identified a small number of people who may have been at risk to the animal.

According to the Ministry, the first screening tests carried out on the animal in France were negative.

However, further tests on January 23 in the European Reference Laboratory (EURL) “showed evidence of a low level of Lyssavirus genetic material in animal brain samples”.

The department said: “Based on these EURL results, rabies in the sable cannot be excluded.”

Although the likelihood of the disease spreading to other animals in the area is “extremely low”, DAFM has taken some additional precautions.

These apply to areas in the surveillance zone specified on a map provided by the department.

The surveillance zone established by the DAFM in Co Cork after identification of a sable with a rabies-like virus.

In this zone “gatherings of dogs, cats or ferrets, including hunting, sales, fairs, etc. are prohibited”. If mammals are found dead there, this should be reported to the DAFM.

These temporary measures will remain in effect for a month, if checked, the department said.

Dog, cat and ferret owners are advised to monitor the health and behavior of their animals and report abnormal or unusual behaviors to DAFM.

Anyone in the surveillance zone who needs further information can contact the DAFM Regional Office in Cork at 021 4851400.

More information about rabies can also be found on the DAFM website and the Health Protection Surveillance Center website.

Main picture: A sable is part of the marten species. File Image: Robert Postma / Zuma Press / PA Images