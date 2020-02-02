Sabers 2, Blue Jackets 1, OT | The break of coats ends with loss of overtime on the road – Sport – The Columbus shipment

BUFFALO, N.Y. – All together it could have been much worse.

The Blue Jackets had not played since January 22, had an afternoon start on their return and were still doing something Saturday at the KeyBank Center that they did in 21 of the last 23 games. They earned a point in a 2-1 overtime loss for the Buffalo Sabers, and made sure that the last tying goal by Oliver Bjorkstrand in the third period meant something.

“I don’t want to lose the game, but we gave up (only) eight scoring opportunities,” said coach John Tortorella. “We take the point and go. That is a big point for us, coming back in the third period.”

Bjorkstrand tied it 1-1 at 5:45 of the third with his 17th goal and fifth in three games since returning from rib and oblique injuries. The Blue Jackets (27-16-9) also got a solid outing from rookie goalkeeper Matiss Kivlenieks, who made 22 saves and kept the game close with several major stops before Bjorkstrand finally took the tying run.

When he started his second NHL career, Kivlenieks allowed a goal to Evan Rodrigues late in the first period and another to Jack Eichel 36 seconds in the extension to end it, a laser of a wrist shot for his 31st goal.

Otherwise, despite a break halfway through the game, it was a solid return to action for the Blue Jackets. They were only 24-23, made sure they got another point in a close game and could have won if a goal from Alexander Wennberg was not destroyed with 3:00 left in the second.

Wennberg was initially supposed to have scored what would have been a tying goal after a rebound from Cam Atkinson’s shot, but officials looked at the replay and reversed the call, judging that Wennberg kicked him into the net.

“If you look at it, it hits Eichel’s back off his skate just before, so it changed direction,” Wennberg said. “I was going to use my stick, but when he stepped on it … I mean, it was 50-50. It could be a goal or not, and unfortunately it didn’t work the way we wanted.”

The result either, earning one point instead of two for a win, but the point they did get, still helps. Stringing games together like this is what helped the Blue Jackets climb out of a hole, leaving them 11 points behind in a playoff spot in a game on December 9 in Washington, which turned out to be the start of a remarkable run.

The jackets are 16-2-5 in their past 23 games, earn 37 of 46 possible points and have a record of 7-1-3 in 11 games with one goal during that play.

“We live in this world,” said Tortorella. “We play so many one-goal games … we live here. I don’t think we feel it. We just play.”

They’re doing it again in Montreal Canadiens on Sunday, looking for more.

