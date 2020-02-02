Sabers 2, Blue Jackets 1 | 3-2-1 distribution – Sport – The Columbus shipment

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored his last tying goal and Matiss Kivlenieks was solid again and helped the Blue Jackets back from a long winter break with a point in the standings.

BUFFALO, N.Y. – There wasn’t much sizzle, but the Blue Jackets cooked another way to get a point.

Despite fighting a bit of tiredness during a return of their nine-day winter rest, the jackets put it on and pushed a sleepy afternoon game against the Buffalo Sabers to play over at KeyBank Center on Saturday afternoon.

They lost 2-1 to a great shot in OT by star center Jack Eichel, but picking up another point in the Metropolitan Division was important. It was also something that they have now done in 21 of the last 23 games, 16-2-5 since December 9, to climb back into a tight play-off race that at one point seemed too far out of reach.

“We just stick with it, right?” Said Oliver Bjorkstrand, who scored at 5:45 of the third period to tie the 1-1 and eventually force OT. “We just remain patient. I think everyone has that belief that although we are behind, we can get back in the game and win. So we have to stick to it and that is an important point (earned). “

It was indeed that.

The point pushed the Jackets to 63 points and held them at the first wildcard spot of the Eastern Conference – fourth in the Metropolitan Division – with a tiebreaker over Philadelphia. Now they get another two-point crack on Sunday afternoon in Montreal, where Columbus can be the only one in possession of the third.

“We didn’t get enough pucks for the blue (paint) for their keeper,” said coach John Tortorella about the Buffalo game. “We had a number of” almost “plays. There were many” almost “plays, but I have no (complaint) here. We find a way to come back in the third period in a team that played games after the break, and this is our first. We take the point and go to Montreal. “

Here is the 3-2-1 overview of the mail game … three takeaways, two questions and one more thing:

Three takeaways

1) Eichel’s winner

Overtime lasted only 36 seconds thanks to Curtis Lazar and Eichel.

Lazar won the opening face-off against Pierre-Luc Dubois and Eichel did the rest, skating the puck in the zone of the Blue Jackets before carrying it to the right wing for a wrist shot that hit Kivlenieks all the way across.

It was Eichel’s 31st goal and a great shot, even though Kivlenieks thought he should have stopped it.

“It was definitely my goal,” said the 23-year-old Latvian rookie. “I think I should have had it. It was just a good shot. I knew he was going to shoot. It was just a good shot and I need to see where I was in the net and go from there.”

It might not make much difference, given the angle of the shot, the speed the puck traveled and the precise location it hit – rattling from the left post and into the net. It was a bit of retribution for Eichel, who lost the puck to Nick Foligno in the October 7 extension at Nationwide Arena, seeing a second later courtesy of rookie Alexandre Texier’s winning shot in Sabers’ net.

2) The latest version of Bjorkstrand

There are not many players in the NHL who are hotter than Bjorkstrand.

His goal was the equalizer in another tight game – similar to his two goals in the previous two games that led to victories – but it was also his fifth goal in three games since the return of rib and oblique injuries.

Apart from further health problems, Bjorkstrand is on pace to score 30 goals, which would surpass his career-high 23 last season.

This goal was scored from another extremely accurate, hard pulse shot from the slot, which turned a nice backhand feed from Gustav Nyquist into another critical goal. Bjorkstrand is increasingly becoming one of the most effective weapons of the Blue Jackets, even though it is not mentioned much outside of the local media.

“This is a man who just fills the net in junior and there is such a high expectation, but it will not come immediately when you enter the Nation Hockey League,” said Tortorella in Columbus on Thursday. “He must go through the progress of all this and I think he has been stepped up.”

3) Rude welcome

The Sabers had lost three consecutive games, including the previous two, and their fans were not satisfied. In fact, Sabers fans have passed on the management, coaches and team players after a 3-1 defeat on home ice Thursday to the Montreal Canadiens – who followed a 5-2 defeat Tuesday against the humble senators of Ottawa.

So it is safe to say that the Sabers were not in a great mood to enter the game and it turned out. They surpassed the Blue Jackets 26-13 and delivered a few big ones who rocked their goals.

Defender Rasmus Ristolainen led the way with five hits, while center Zemgus Girgensons and defender Jake McCabe each had three. Girgensons had the hit of the game, forcing Blue Jackets rookie defender Vladislav Gavrikov into the Buffalo bench and pushing him across the boards after the first thud.

Two questions

1) Should Wennberg’s goal have been at a discount?

With 1-0 late in the second inning, the Blue Jackets seemed to tie 1-1 with 3:00 remaining on a goal from Alexander Wennberg. If it had counted, it would have been a “grainy” goal scored after the rebound of Cam Atkinson’s shot from the right.

Instead it was destroyed.

After a video review, officials decided that Wennberg kicked the puck into the net with his skate knife, which is not allowed. It didn’t take long for the verdict, which indicated that it was not a difficult decision for NHL officials, but the piece seemed more debatable.

Wennberg tried to use his stick to put the puck in the net, but missed after Eichel’s skate knocked him off course. He instinctively turned his skate to stop the puck and sent it into the net.

“I wasn’t going to kick it, really,” Wennberg said. “I just tried to stop it and I know if you don’t have the kick movement (a goal). It was (called) a goal on the ice and (I hoped it would last), but I mean, they saw something they didn’t like and you just have to deal with it. “

Wennberg said the review felt like a “50/50” conversation, which seems pretty good. The Blue Jackets lost that proverbial flip and lost the game over time.

2) Why did Matiss Kivlenieks start?

Tortorella said that the decision to go over Elvis Merzlikins with Kivlenieks was based on willingness and chose to go with the keeper who had played more recently.

After playing 9-2-0 with a goal of 1.65 against average and blistering .951 saving percentage in 11 starts after the torn meniscus of Joonas Korpisalo on December 29 against Chicago, Merzlikins got the full length of the extended break-off of the Blue Jackets. Kivlenieks has since been assigned to the Cleveland Monsters and won back-to-back games from January 24-25 in a home game against the Toronto Marlies.

That was on the heels of making 31 rescues on January 19 in New York to knock down the New York Rangers in his NHL at Madison Square Garden.

“The decision is made because he has played,” Tortorella said before the game. “It gives Elvis another day of (practice). Kivy played and played well. I thought he was excellent at Madison Square Garden, so he gets the first start after a break. “

One more thing

Sabers coach Ralph Krueger had a choice in the net between Carter Hutton and Jonas Johanssson, a 24-year-old rookie who is 6 feet 5 and recently played in the All-Star game of the American Hockey League.

Hutton, who backed up Linus Ullmark for most of the season, got a nod and made 22 saves for the win. It was his seventh win of the season, but Hutton had not won the San Jose Sharks since October 22 – 0-8-4 in his next 13 games.

