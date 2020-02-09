S. F. Mayor on Bloomberg approval: NPR

NPR’s Michel Martin talks to San Francisco Mayor London Breed about her decision to support Michael Bloomberg for the Democratic President nomination.







MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

We will go back to the race to replace Donald Trump as president. It’s getting more and more flowing. And one reason is late entry – former New York Mayor, philanthropist and businessman Michael Bloomberg. He has attracted attention for his sensational advertising spending and some important notes, such as Richard Spencer, the former Secretary of the Navy of President Trump.

Now, however, we want to focus on a specific group that has positioned itself behind Bloomberg – city mayor. According to CityLab, Bloomberg has asked for more mayors in the United States’ 100 largest cities than any other candidate. His supporters include the Mayors of Washington, DC, Louisville, Memphis and San Jose. The former Mayor of Philadelphia, Michael Nutter, is a national co-chair, as is the Mayor of Columbia, S.C., in an important early stage of voting. This list also includes London Breed, the mayor of San Francisco, who recently shared her reasons.

LONDON BREED: Since leaving the office as Mayor, he has spent much of his personal time changing and supporting cities. And I think that says a lot about who he is as a person. He cares about people. He is responsible for a number of climate change initiatives that I really appreciate as someone who has driven local politics here in San Francisco. He fought against the tobacco companies that target young people – just a number of things that are often not the most popular and that are not always seen, but that are necessary for the health and well-being of us in the future ,

MARTIN: But, as you know, he’s also a polarizing figure in New York City, which is partly due to his stopping and fluttering policy. Or he didn’t enforce these guidelines, but he certainly defended them until his term. He later apologized for it when he went into the race and said he was wrong.

I mean, you’re San Francisco’s first black mayor. Mayor Bloomberg has received support from a number of other leading African-American figures, including Mayor Muriel Bowser from Washington, D.C., as we said earlier, Mayor Michael Tubbs from Stockton, California and Mayor Steve Benjamin from Columbia, S.C.

But there are many African Americans from his city, New York City, who still feel that this is such a harmful policy that it has unnecessarily damaged many people’s lives and humiliated thousands of people. How do you respond to people who are still annoyed or who think that this is a lack of judgment or understanding of how politics particularly affects African Americans?

BREED: Unfortunately, I think it happened, and there is no politician who has made a mistake, and their politics have sometimes led to a situation like this that has had a negative impact on the African American community.

And I think he recognizes the mistake of the past and his goal is to find a way to fix this mistake, along with a number of other issues that affect not only the criminal justice system, but also what is related to home ownership and what happens to our historically black colleges? A number of other challenges that continue to exist in the African American community.

We need special plans for the African American community that the African American community is penetrating to change the direction we have taken in this country, as it is a significant population that has contributed so much to the vitality of this country.

MARTIN: Before we let you go, a study by UC Berkeley was published in December – of course the race, as we said, is fluid, so a while ago. Back then, however, the poll found that only 2% of Californians supported Mayor Bloomberg as the first choice for the Democratic presidential candidate. California primary school is about a month away. How do you plan to get more people to support his candidacy?

BREED: Of course it won’t be easy. But it’s still worth it because we want to make sure the democratic candidate has the ability to bring people together and beat Donald Trump. And I think Michael Bloomberg is the right contact. He has what it takes. And I’m hopeful. I am optimistic. And I think the tide is changing in this race and people are taking his candidacy seriously.

MARTIN: This is the Mayor of San Francisco, London Breed. She is one of a number of mayors, particularly city mayors, that Michael Bloomberg approved for the presidency. We reached her in San Francisco.

Mayor Breed, thank you for the interview.

BREED: Thank you for having me.

