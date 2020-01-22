S. Carolina official switches support from Biden to Sanders

COLUMBIA, SC – A South Carolina elected official approved by Joe Biden last month is faithfully switching her to Bernie Sanders in the first president of the state, the first vice president of the South, who said she was the former vice President – whose support in the state is considered deep – as “a compromise choice.”

Dahli Myers told The Associated Press on Wednesday that she was partially making the change because she values ​​what she sees as Sanders’ strength to face President Donald Trump in the general election.

“I looked at it and thought,” He’s right, “said Myers, a black woman who was first elected to the Richland County Council in 2016.” He is not afraid and not apologetic. … I like the fact that he is willing to fight for a better America – at least the fallen, the left behind. “

Sanders, a senator in Vermont, often calls out what he sees as Trump’s dishonesty, referring to the campaign track to the president as a “pathological liar.” Biden, whose relations in South Carolina go back decades, has led to polling in the state, especially among the black voters who make up most of the state’s Democratic primary electorate.

Sanders, whose 47-point loss against Hillary Clinton in South Carolina in 2016 blunted the momentum generated when opening primary games and exposed his weakness with black voters, has focused on strengthening his ties in the black community of the state .

In December, Myers, a corporate lawyer in Columbia, joined more than a dozen South Carolina-elected officials to subscribe to Biden when he said in a release of the Biden campaign that he was “the only candidate with the broad and diverse coalition of support we need to “win against Trump in the general election. Initially, Myers said she supported Biden because she saw him as a candidate who could possibly appeal to Republican voters taken away by the president.

“It was a compromise choice,” she said. “I found no one’s candidacy exciting, but I found Joe Biden’s candidation reassuring in a sort of normal, American way.”

But in the weeks that followed, Myers said she began to feel that, although trusted and perhaps comfortable, Biden’s candidacy would not be enough to inspire the young voters she deemed necessary for a democratic general election win.

When asked how someone who considers himself a conservative democrat could support a candidate like Sanders, whose proposals, including “Medicare for All,” point to government growth on an as yet unknown scale, Myers said she was worried , but doubted that such measures would one day become law without changes.

“Medicare for All will have to go through the congress,” she said. “He’s not going to pull Donald Trump.”

In the end, Myers said that her decision was not necessarily about her personal preferences.

“I’m a 50-year-old black woman and usually in the middle of the road,” Myers said. “I vote what I think is best for all of us, not just for me. … I’m not a left-wing liberal. I’m not even a left-wing democrat. But I’m a realist.”

___

Meg Kinnard can be reached at https://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP

___

Meg Kinnard, The Associated Press