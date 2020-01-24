(Photo courtesy of Paul Yates, property of the Simon Fraser Clan Athletics 2020. All rights reserved.)

While Rysen John is preparing for his biggest audition to date, it is obvious that the NFL’s eyes are on Simon Fraser’s captivating senior receiver.

“I am getting a lot of confidence in the process right now,” said John earlier this week from Hawaii, where he rallies for the resurrected Hula Bowl All-Star game at Honolulu’s famous Aloha Stadium on Sunday (7.30pm).

“Especially as a Canadian,” he continued. “If things don’t work out for me, the CFL will be there, but the big dream for me right now is the NFL.”

That seems to be especially true these days.

In the weeks leading up to the Hula Bowl, the NFL teams informed the head coach of the SFU clan, Thomas Ford, about Vancouver College’s 6-foot-7-ex graduate, who proved to be a real force last season, which leads the Greater Northwest Athletic Conference in receptions per game (5.3) and receptions yards per game (86.1) while 10 touchdown passes are caught in 10 games.

In this case, it could be a particularly memorable season for the former B.C. become. High school receiver.

That’s because Abbotsford Panthers’ product, Chase Claypool, with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, which 6-foot-4, 229-pounder scored 66 catches for 1,037 yards and 13 touchdowns, had a breathtaking conclusion to its senior season. Claypool is one of the top rated receivers in the NFL draft and plays on Saturday (11.30 a.m., NFL Network) in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

“I think if you look at Rysen’s season, he’s a guy who now has a legitimate chance of playing in the NFL,” says clan head coach Thomas Ford. “He was able to dominate D2, he was unprepared all season and it’s really great to see that he’s recognized for all his hard work. “

None of this is an exaggeration.

“Seattle, the Arizona Cardinals, Pittsburgh, Miami, Indianapolis, and the (New York) Giants and Jets have all turned to me to ask and I imagine there will be more teams after the Hula Bowl.” said Ford.

You can read the rest of the story in the Varsity Letters.