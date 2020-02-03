Ryanair slows down growth targets due to problems with Boeing Max jets

LONDON – Europe’s busiest airline, Ryanair, said on Monday that the grounding of the new Boeing Max jets will slow down its growth targets.

The budget airline, which is based in Ireland and carries more passengers than any other airline in Europe, intends to extend its target of flying 200 million people per year for a year or two.

It now expects to reach that goal in 2025 or the following year.

The 737 Max was grounded worldwide in March, after two crashes within five months, 346 people were killed in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

Boeing updates the aircraft to improve safety and said last month that it is not expected that federal regulators will approve the changes until this summer, several months longer than the company said just a few weeks ago.

Ryanair said it is not expected to receive the delivery of the jets until September or October, after the busy summer travel period.

Like many other airlines, Ryanair had hoped to stimulate the business with the 737 Max, because the aircraft can offer more seats and burn less fuel, which represents a large part of the cost of flying the aircraft.

The corresponding press