Ryan Seacrest and Ricky Martin share tips. – The reporter

Loading...

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Ryan Seacrest, 45; Stephenie Meyer, 46; Ricky Martin, 48; Diedrich Bader, 53.

Actor Ricky Martin (Photo by Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images)

Happy birthday: keep your life simple, moderate and oriented to make subtle and positive changes this year. The less fuss you make, the easier it will be to get what you want done in a timely manner. Plan your actions carefully, leaving no room for mistakes. Accuracy and detail will be your ticket to success and personal freedom. Do not take physical risks. Their numbers are 8, 14, 20, 24, 35, 39, 44.

ARIES (from March 21 to April 19): put your best foot forward. Let others get the best of you, not the worst. Show compassion and understanding, and you will be admired for your patience and tolerance. Let someone close to you know how much you care. 5 stars

TAURUS (from April 20 to May 20): a short trip will be worth it. The company he maintains and the close bond he establishes with someone he can't see will often help him make a decision that can influence the changes he wants to make. 3 star

GEMINI (from May 21 to June 20): a physical gesture you make will be well received. Romance is on the rise, and spending time with someone you want to know better will lift your spirits. Someone you least expect will reveal a hidden opportunity. 3 star

CANCER (from June 21 to July 22): do not complain about a change of plans. In the end, it will turn out to be in your favor. The suggestions you make and the help you offer will result in a close bond with someone you find remarkable. To take action. 3 star

LEO (July 23 to August 22): Sharing can lead to an unexpected change in your life. Think twice, choose your words carefully and consider the consequence of your response. A romantic gesture or an affectionate response will bring much better results than criticism or complaints. 5 stars

VIRGO (from August 23 to September 22): what you do to help will make the difference. Share information about family traditions and encourage others to do the same. An offer someone makes will give you something to think about. You are late for a lifestyle change. 2 stars

LIBRA (from September 23 to October 22): You don't have to spend too much to have fun or impress someone. It is the small gestures that will encourage a better relationship and open discussions about the plans. It is favored to make a lifestyle change that gives you greater freedom. 4 stars

SCORPION (from October 23 to November 21): Waiting time with friends or family will stimulate new ideas and plans for launch next year. Change is frequent; Moving forward and adopting what life has to offer will make adjustments easier to process. Take better care of yourself. 3 star

SAGITTARIUS (from November 22 to December 21): emotions will arise when faced with someone who does not share their opinion. Let the past be past to avoid any unnecessary altercation. Embrace the spirit of the season and offer kindness and consideration. 3 star

CAPRICORN (from December 22 to January 19): the time you spend with your loved ones will generate a positive change. The observation will confirm a suspicion you have hosted. If you want honesty to prevail, you should be direct when asking questions. 3 star

AQUARIUS (from January 20 to February 18): Spend more time attending to your needs. A change someone makes will influence their lifestyle. Use your intelligence and you will get a backup plan. Romance is encouraged and your day will improve. 4 stars

PISCES (February 19 to March 20): An emotional situation will intensify if you have been hiding the truth or have not been honest with someone regarding how you feel. Reassess your life, the changes you want to make and the best way forward. 2 stars

Baby Birthday: You are outgoing, playful and colorful. You are flexible and ambitious.

Visit Eugenialast.com or join Eugenia on Twitter / Facebook / LinkedIn.