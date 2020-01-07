Ryan Reynolds and 19 other male celebrities that make you want to visit Canada

Loading...

Canada is definitely one of those countries that have it all – wealth, great education, public health insurance and beautiful nature. Oh, and we forgot to mention – Canada also has some very handsome men.

Don’t believe us? Just keep scrolling – we’ve put together a list of 20 Canadian celebrities that will definitely make you reconsider whether you should visit this beautiful northern country. From famous pop stars like Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes to Hollywood legends Keanu Reeves and Ryan Gosling – this list is full of male celebrities that will surely excite you.

Okay, now they are there – Ryan Reynolds and 19 other male celebrities that make you want to book that ticket to Canada!

20 Let’s start with Hollywood star Ryan Gosling

Via: justjared.com

To kick off our list, we decided to join actor Ryan Gosling, who was born in London, Canada. The 39-year-old Hollywood star has been our beloved since The Notebook came out in 2004, and to be honest – nothing has changed since then!

19 Then there is Keanu Reeves

Via: gq.com

While Hollywood star Keanu Reeves was actually born in Beirut, Lebanon, his family moved to Canada during his childhood and grew up in Toronto. Today Keanu is 55 years old and we must say – he still looks absolutely heady!

18 And let’s not forget Michael Bublé

Via: pinterest.com

The next on our list is singer Michael Bublé. The 44-year-old was born in Burnaby, and although he has some Italian heritage, Michael mainly identifies as Canadian. The Canadian star managed to bring jazz back to mainstream music, and we bet his beautiful appearance contributed a little to that!

17 Seth Rogen is also Canadian

Via: pinterest.com

Although most of us don’t necessarily think of ‘handsome Canadian hunk’ when the name Seth Rogen is mentioned, we must say that the actor has certainly given us a feeling in recent years. Being funny and drowsy certainly has its appeal!

16 And so it is Weeknd

Via: eonline.com

Let’s continue with singer The Weeknd, who is one of Canada’s most successful musicians today. The 29-year-old was born in Toronto and began to gain popularity worldwide in 2015. The Weeknd may not be your average handsome pop star, but there is definitely something very intriguing about him!

15 Of course, Justin Bieber deserves a place on this list

Via: dailymail.co.uk

Justin Bieber is probably one of the most famous Canadian celebrities – mainly because he became popular at a young age of 13 due to his YouTube covers. Fast forward to 2018 and the 25-year-old is married to model Hailey Baldwin and the two seem to live a very luxurious life!

14 And so does Taylor Kitsch

Via: zimbio.com

The next on our list is actor Taylor Kitsch, who is best known for his roles in X-Men and Savages, as well as the HBO series True Detective. The 38-year-old Canadian was born in Kelowna, British Columbia and moved to the US in 2002.

13 Shawn Mendes makes Canada look good

Via: instagram.com

Another pop star that has entered our list of famous male Canadian celebrities is singer Shawn Mendes. The 21-year-old is currently a staple in the music industry – and it seems that all the songs he releases are immediately hits!

12 Drake On A Beach Is What Dreams Are Made Of

Via: instagram.com

Speaking of famous Canadian musicians – it was essential to mention Drake. The 33-year-old rapper, born in Toronto, Ontario, has been a poster child for Canada since his early success in 2010. Oh – and you’re welcome for that shirtless beach photo, Drake has absolutely nothing to hide!

11 And let’s not forget Ryan Reynolds

Via: justjared.com

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds is definitely another famous person known as Canadian. The 43-year-old was born in Vancouver and it seems that he loves Canada so much that he even wants his children to grow up there just like he did!

10 Pablo Schreiber has beautiful eyes

Via: popsugar.com

Let’s move on to actor Pablo Schreiber who – as you can see in the pictures above – has beautiful eyes. Just kidding, we don’t even look 100% at his eyes, but can you blame us? We hope that 2020 will bring these more shirtless photos of the 41-year-old hunk!

9 Jason Priestley looks so cool

Via: gettyimages.com

Speaking of Canadian actors, let’s move on to the next one. As you can see from the pictures above, Jason Priestley and his coolness certainly deserve a place on our list. The 50-year-old star was born in North Vancouver and is probably best known for his performance in the hit show Beverly Hills, 90210!

8 And Stephen Amell makes us Swoon

Via: justjared.com

The next on our list of famous male Canadians is actor Stephen Amell. The 38-year-old was born in Toronto and since 2012 is best known for playing Oliver Queen in the popular super hero show Arrow. Just looking at these two pictures of him certainly makes us silent!

7 And so does his brother, Robbie Amell

Via: justjared.com

When it comes to the Amell brothers, we certainly have to agree that their handsome looks appear in the family. Stephen’s brother Robbie – who has also had a number of successful shows – looks just as good as his older brother or sister!

6 Hayden Christensen will be our crush forever

Via: zimbio.com

It seems absolutely as if the most common form of male celebrities in Canada are actors. Hayden Christensen, born in Vancouver, is another Canadian who has found his way to our list. The 38-year-old started his career at the age of 13 and has been successful ever since!

5 Look at Drew Seeley’s puppy eyes

Via: fanpop.com

Although Drew Seeley may not be the most famous star on our list, his puppy eyes earned him 100% his place. The 37-year-old was born in Ottawa and he is probably best known for his collaboration with the Disney Channel – especially giving his singing voice to the character Troy Bolton of Zac Efron in High School Musical!

4 And here is Joshua Jackson who looks handsome

Via: zimbio.com

Let’s move on to actor Joshua Jackson, who is best known for the teenage drama show Dawson’s Creek. The 41-year-old Hollywood star was born in Vancouver, but he actually spent his childhood in California – so it’s no surprise that he decided to make a career in acting!

3 Tristan Thompson is the Bad Boy of Canada

Via: instagram.com

Basketball player Tristan Thompson is probably the most controversial celeb on our list – mainly because of all the drama that took place between him, Khloe Kardashian and Jordyn Woods last year. The 28-year-old was born in Toronto, but now plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA competition!

2 Beau Mirchoff Is Bae

Via: justjared.com

See what we did there? Okay, okay, we admit – it’s a bit of a bad joke, but Beau Mirchoff is 100% bae! Look at those green eyes and lush brown hair! The actor was actually born in Seattle, Washington, but two days later he moved with his family to Victoria, British Columbia.

1 And finally, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson may not be completely Canadian, but he still deserves a mention

Via: zimbio.com

Although actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is not necessarily known as a Canadian star, he is still eligible to be on this list because he has Canadian citizenship, since his father is from Canada. By the way, everyone who follows the actor knows how high he always talks about Vancouver!