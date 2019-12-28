Ryan Reynolds & # 39; Update on & # 39; Deadpool 3 & # 39; advances with Marvel Studios

Loading...

Earlier this year, news was confusing that the Deadpool franchise (launched twice by 20th Century Fox with the glorious F-Bomb effect) was incorporated into the Disney-operated MCU. Would Marvel Studios make Merc With A Mouth's mouth quieter? Maybe he would say "drat" instead of "damn"? And would all the hard violence of his first two films be a distant memory of the past? I mean, it took almost a decade for Captain America to say "donkey" on the screen, and when it happened everyone was surprised to hear it. It was hard to believe that the anti-hero with the red body condom wouldn't at least be tempered a bit, and Reynolds couldn't help faking how he (not unlike Wade Wilson) copes with Disney.

Well, Reynolds has now revealed that Deadpool 3 (and this is how it is apparently labeled, although it may be an X-Force flick) is actively in the works. This is what he said this week when he went to Live! With Kelly and Ryan:

"Yes, we're working on it with the whole team right now. We're at Marvel (Studios) now, which is suddenly like the big leagues. It's kind of crazy. Yes, we're working on it."

That was & # 39; s, no further details offered. However, Reynolds previously hinted that the next Deadpool movie would definitely go "in a completely different direction" than the previous trips. One can only guess whether this includes research into Wilson's fluid sexuality as set forth in his comic book origins, although the hope of such an inclusive approach to Disney might be in vain. It could be a great hope that they won't weaken the mouth and movements of the character's katana, along with the continued outright love for one of the Golden Girls. Anyway, it's clear that Reynolds can exercise his extreme action itchiness in Michael Bay films, and he can run the Disney harness much more comfortably than Kurt Sutter was willing to do. We'll see what happens to Deadpool 3 if it happens!

Watch Reynolds' appearance on Live! With Kelly and Ryan below. His Deadpool statements come shortly after 9:00 a.m.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZIxWYuIb5ng (/ embed)

