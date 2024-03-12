Ryan Gosling’s Oscar Night, From “I’m Just Ken” to Family Time

This was Ryan Gosling’s big Oscar night. He really stood out because he sang “I’m Just Ken” from the Barbie movie music. This wasn’t your usual song number. Ryan planned every bit of it on his own. He got ideas from the famous Marilyn Monroe. His huge show had a full orchestra with 40 musicians and 62 guys all dancing like Ken. There were also 24 giant heads of Barbie, four extra special Kens and even the band Guns N’Roses popped up as a surprise.

Preparation and Performance

People had been guessing for months if Ryan would bring his song “I’m Just Ken” to the Oscars. Near the end of February they finally said yes he would but Ryan had already started getting ready way before that. Molly McNearney who helped run the show said “Ryan Gosling is such a pro.” She told everyone how she and her team talked with him for many months to get things just right For example,уть

This is from Mandy Moore the dance maker and Mark Ronson the musician. They worked under Greta Gerwig who is super creative.

The show was amazing with great dances and singing. Ryan Gosling wore a shiny pink suit and cool sunglasses. He was joined by famous people playing Kens like Simu Liu and Kingsley BenAdir. Everyone will remember how good it looked but also how it made them feel especially when Gosling gave his microphone to the crowd letting Barbie’s boss Greta Gerwig sing along with big stars America Ferrera and Margot Robbie.

Family First

No matter how fancy his Oscars night was Ryan Gosling still thought about his family. Eva Mendes who has been with him for ages teased him on Instagram “You took Ken all the way to the Oscar’s RG Now come home we need to put the kids to bed 💋” This shows that even though he is busy he still cares a lot about his family life.

This is a story about Ryan Gosling’s career highs and his family life.

This is a couple with two girls named Esmeralda and Amada. They always put their family first. At the awards night, everyone noticed Gosling was up for Best Supporting Actor and Barbie got lots of nominations. But what really stood out was how he headed home afterwards, showing what he values the most in his life.

Awards and Accolades

The song “I’m Just Ken” from Barbie didn’t win the award for Best Original Song. However, another song from the movie did win! The winning song was “What Was I Made For?” and Billie Eilish with Finneas O’Connell sang it. Their win made everyone cry, even the actors from Barbie. With this award, Eilish became the youngest person to get two Academy Awards. That night was full of recordsetting moments.

Conclusion

Ryan Gosling’s Oscars evening was a mix of success at work and love for his family. His live performance of “I’m Just Ken” from Barbie will go down as one of the best planned performances ever at an awards show. And still, it

This is a story about how Ryan Gosling quickly got back into his family roles. Eva Mendes helped remind him what’s important. At the big Oscars event, surrounded by all the sparkle and fame, he showed us that when everything is said and done, he puts his family first. This shows that even someone as famous as Ken has things to do away from all the cameras.

This is what made the 2024 Oscars so memorable, Ryan Gosling’s amazing acting and the love he showed for his family. That evening, something special happened it was hard to tell where acting ended and real life began. It really let us see who Ryan Gosling is when he’s not acting.