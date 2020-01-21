Ryan Christie is currently being dosed and according to the Celtic-manager that is the only thing that stops the player.

After an emergency operation only a few hours after the defeat of Glasgow Derby, the midfielder is back in training and will continue playing as soon as his suspension is over.

🗣️ NL about Ryan Christie: “He is fine with regard to injury. He has a suspension but he is training again. Hopefully, once his suspension is lifted, he will be available to play.”

– Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) January 21, 2020

Ryan was inexplicably punished by the SFA for seizing Alfredo Morelos; an action that caught the Colombian attacker in a previous game against Christie. Morelos was not then pulled in front of an SFA panel, but Ryan was looking for his grip.

This meant that the player landed a suspension and Celtic could not rely on him.

Tom Rogic started to look more like himself during the Partick Thistle game and we hope he will be in shape against Kilmarnock on Wednesday. The bhoys visit Rugby Park where only three points are sufficient to keep the pressure on.