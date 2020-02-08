Rutherford Looking for D-Man in the west

The trade talk with Pittsburgh Penguins points west. The penguins need a third defender after rookie defender John Marino broke his cheekbone in three places and is likely to undergo surgery. The last injury to Penguins’ blue line brought Justin Schultz back to his usual second pair with defender Marcus Pettersson on the left. Yet the third pair no longer has a regular NHL defender.

According to a rival executive, Penguin’s GM Jim Rutherford is looking for a third-defender in the Western Conference.

There are a number of possible reasons why Rutherford’s quest can focus on the West, including the willingness of teams such as the LA Kings and Anaheim Ducks to act. Both teams are in a reconstruction position and both parties have capable defenders. Another reason is the competitiveness of the Eastern Conference. How many teams in the east want to help the penguins?

In the Western Conference, the penguins are said to be interested in a Minnesota Wild attacker, supposed to be Jason Zucker. The defender of Minnesota Matt Dumba has also appeared in NHL trade rumors, but the executive explicitly stated that Rutherford was looking for a defender of the third pair.

The source did not say so, but the Penguins probably cannot afford both a defender with a large ticket and a scoring winger without exhausting their organization.

The third combination of Penguins is likely to consist of Juuso Riikola and Chad Ruhwedel until Rutherford can hook his fish. While both Riikola and Ruhwedel have played well in small sample sizes with experienced defenders. However, when they were linked together, things didn’t go so smoothly.

Given the ranking of the Penguins, a third pair of lefty to play with Ruhwedel seems a more likely target.

Top pair defender Brian Dumoulin has not resumed skating after suffering a tendon on November 30. Marino also expects to be out for weeks or longer. The penguins, who make their way through a potentially disastrous wave of injuries, are driven to the limit.

Of course, Rutherford and Anaheim GM Bob Murray closed several deals during the Rutherford tenure in Pittsburgh, including the early season Penguins trade from Erik Gudbranson to Anaheim, and last season’s trade from Pettersson for Daniel Leap. Rutherford also kicked off the Penguins 2016 Stanley Cup run by also taking over Carl Hagelin from Anaheim.

Calgary is also struggling in the west, but they too are looking for defenders in the aftermath of Mark Giordano’s injury. San Jose may have an answer for Rutherford, but Brenden Dillon can be a big ticket. The demand for its services could come closer to the trade deadline.

It is pure speculation, but an interesting name to consider is Gudbranson. He was popular during his time in Pittsburgh and was a response to Tom Wilson, the thumper of Washington Capitals.