Russia's world number 5 Daniil Medvedev hits the referee chair in a dramatic collision with Argentina

He also blamed his bad behavior for jet lag after traveling from Perth to Sydney for the quarter-finals and the team’s flight being rerouted to Melbourne due to rain.

“To be honest, I felt crappy,” he said, explaining that he only slept five hours the night before the game. “It was tough … at some points in the game I thought, OK, there is nothing I can do, I am physically so tired, Diego was playing fantastic. I knew I just had to keep fighting.”

Medvedev said he expected no further punishment, but said that a fine is usually due after a punitive measure.

“It’s not up to me to decide, I don’t know what the ATP will decide … nothing happened to the chair, nothing happened to anyone, nothing happened to my racket.”

Daniil Medvedev of Russia is warned by the referee about code violation after speaking to Argentine Diego Schwartzman.Credit: Getty Images AsiaPac

The match predecessor laid the foundation for a dramatic night with Argentina’s world number. 25 Guido Pella sobbed in his sweat after a disappointing first set in the first match of the draw.

The 29-year-old also smashed his racket as a result of the overwhelming performance. His first assignment against Russia’s former world number 8, Karen Khachanov, lasted only 33 minutes.

Pella managed to assert herself after losing the first set 2-6 and forced a tiebreaker in the second set. However, the attempt was a bit late when the match ended 6-2, 7-5.

“I was on the other side of the field talking to Marat and my teammates, but honestly I didn’t see (the crying),” said Khachanov after the game. “Overall, I am very satisfied with my performance today.”

As a result of the defeat, the dreams of the Argentine ATP Cup were based on Schwartzman defeating Medvedev, who is almost 30 centimeters taller than him. Schwartzman has never beaten a top five opponent in his career.

The Argentinian fans in the crowd came on after Schwartzman won the second set, with “ole ole ole” vocals and the sound of vuvuzelas echoing through Ken Rosewall Area before Medvedev 6-4, 4-6 in a third set won. 6-3.

Russian coach Marat Safin said after the game that he was “very proud” of his two individual players, who together had scored the necessary points for Russia’s entry into the semi-finals.

“It was important for (Medvedev) to stay mentally strong and just keep on top of what he can do, do the best and see what comes, and not get too crazy,” said Safin.

After the two single games, the Russian went into the doubles and hoped for a clean victory.

Russia are ready to be a potential outsider for the cup, with bookmakers placing them second behind Spain, which means the tournament’s likely overall win.

They will face the winner of Friday’s clash between Serbia and Canada in the semi-finals.

The pairing of Alex de Minaur and Nick Kyrgios brought the ATP Cup on the scene with an epic 6: 3, 3: 6 (18: 16) quarter-final victory. Final.

Sarah is a journalist for The Sydney Morning Herald.

