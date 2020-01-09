Russia's Putin visits Syria to meet Assad, an important ally of Iran | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

Putin’s visit is the second visit to the country during the war, where his troops have been fighting with the Syrian government forces since 2015. .

Putin and Assad met at a Russian command post in Damascus and were told military reports about the situation in different regions of Syria, said the Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov.

In his interview with Assad, Putin said that much has been done to restore the state and territorial integrity of Syria. “The situation not only changed – we are even witnessing the restoration of the state of Syria, Syria as a state, the territorial integrity of the country,” Putin said in a video of the meeting released by SANA, the news agency of Syria .

At the same time, Putin noted that the situation in the Middle East is “unfortunately escalating.”

During his time in Damascus, Putin visited the historic Umayyad mosque of the Syrian capital in the walled old city, where he saw the tomb of John the Baptist, which is sacred to both Christians and Muslims.

Putin’s visit coincided with Russian Orthodox Christmas and Putin congratulated his troops on the holiday, according to a statement from Assad’s office. Photos published by SANA showed the two leaders a visit to an orthodox cathedral in Damascus.

Russia joined the war in 2015, when the Syrian army nearly collapsed. Since then, and largely due to Russia’s general air support, the Syrian government has largely won the nearly 9-year civil war and has taken control of most of the country by rebel hunters.

In recent weeks, Syrian troops supported by Russian war planes have invaded the country’s last rebel stronghold, located in the northwestern province of Idlib.

The last time Putin came to Syria was in 2017 when he announced that the Russian military presence would be scaled back there. At that time, rebels were still deeply rooted on the outskirts of Damascus, and he only visited the Russian airbase Hemeimeem in the coastal province of Latakia in Syria. Assad previously visited Russia and met Putin in May 2018, November 2017 and October 2015.

Nearly half a million people have been killed in the civil war of Syria and 11 million have been displaced, including 5 million refugees outside the country.

Litvinova reported from Moscow. Associated Press writer Bassem Mroue has contributed from Beirut.

Albert Aji and Daria Litvinova, The Associated Press