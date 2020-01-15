Russia's government resigns after Putin proposes changes

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Russian government unexpectedly resigned Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin proposed major constitutional changes that could allow him to extend his rule.

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said he would step down to give Putin room to implement the changes that, if implemented, would shift power to Parliament and the Prime Minister – and may allow Putin, 67, in another capacity to decide after his decision The current term ends in 2024.

Medvedev, a long-time Putin ally and former president, announced his resignation on state television, which sat next to Putin and thanked him for his work.

Putin said Medvedev will take on a new role as Vice-Chairman of the Russian Security Council, which is chaired by Putin.

Attention is now focused on who will be the next prime minister. Among the possible candidates is Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, who is supposed to breathe new life into the capital.

Wednesday’s changes will, for many, mark the beginning of Putin’s preparations for his own political future when he leaves the presidency in 2024.

Whoever he chooses as prime minister is inevitably seen as a possible presidential successor. This corresponds to the way Putin resigned from the presidency in 2008 to become Prime Minister under Medvedev, who resigned four years later to allow Putin to resume the presidency.

Putin has held one of two roles since 1999 and will step down in 2024 when his fourth term as president ends.

He has not yet said what he plans to do when his term expires, but according to the current constitution, which provides for a maximum of two consecutive terms, Putin is excluded from immediate reappointment.

“SERIOUS CHANGES”



Putin told the political elite of Russia in his annual State of the Union speech that he advocated a constitutional amendment to approve the State Duma, the Lower House of Parliament, decision-making powers for the Prime Minister, and other key positions.

“These are very serious changes in the political system,” said Putin.

“It would increase the role and importance of the country’s parliament … the parliamentary parties and the independence and responsibility of the prime minister.”

Critics have long accused him of continuing to exercise power over the world’s largest nation after he resigned. He is still popular with many Russians who consider him a welcome source of stability, although others complain that he has been in power for too long.

Medvedev’s resignation surprised the Russian markets. The ruble and stocks suffered heavy losses before recovering to make gains in the face of uncertainty.

“In short, we see this announcement as an attempt by Putin to shake up Russia’s policies and focus the government on implementing the President’s well-telegraphed but slowly progressing public spending program,” Citi said in a note.

