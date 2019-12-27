Russia's advanced Su-57 fighter plane crashes for the first time

Loading...

MOSCOW (Reuters) – One of the Russian Sukhoi Su-57 stealth fighter planes crashed on Tuesday in the Far East during a test flight. This is the first accident of its kind with the most modern combat aircraft in the country.

Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), which owns the factory where the aircraft is manufactured, said the incident occurred in the Khabarovsk region and the pilot was safely ejected.

The Department of Defense will set up a commission to investigate the accident, which appears to have been caused by a steering system failure. The TASS news agency cited two military sources.

According to the UAC, no one was injured on the ground.

The lost plane was one of the first of its kind to be mass-produced and to be handed over to the Russian Air Force later this year, the Interfax news agency cited a source.

Russia previously tested the Su-57 in Syria.

A prototype of the aircraft, which was conceived as a competitor of the US F-22 Raptor, was first taken to heaven in January 2010. The Su-57 first appeared in the annual parade on Red Square in Russia in May last year, when two of them started roaring over Moscow.

