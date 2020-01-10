Russian warship aggressively approached American destroyer in Arabian Sea

Loading...

A Russian warship “aggressively approached” a US Navy destroyer operating in the North Arabian Sea on Thursday, ignoring the US ship’s warnings and increasing the risk of a collision, the US Navy announced on Friday.

“On Thursday January 9, while performing routine operations in the North Arabian Sea, the USS Farragut was aggressively approached by a Russian Navy ship,” said the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet, who oversees naval operations in the Middle East, in a statement.

“Farragut sounded five brief bursts, the international maritime signal of danger of collision, and asked the Russian ship to change course in accordance with international rules of the road. The Russian ship initially refused but finally changed course”, the statement said, adding “While the Russian vessel took action, the initial delay in complying with international rules while on an aggressive approach increased the risk of collision.”

A U.S. Navy official says the Farragut is part of the carrier group USS Harry S. Truman and that the Farragut is responsible for intercepting potential enemy ships to prevent them from approaching the aircraft carrier.

Two defense officials said the Russian ship approached 180 feet from the American ship and that there was a bridge-to-bridge communication between the two warships.

The incident is the latest example of a close encounter between U.S. and Russian military forces that U.S. officials have described as dangerous and provocative, and occurs about seven months after another incident in the Pacific in June, when warships Americans and Russians came so close to the American ship. had to perform an emergency maneuver to avoid a collision.

