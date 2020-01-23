Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev suffers from a bloody nose at the Australian Open

Daniil Medvedev suffered a nasty bloody nose during his Australian Open second round victory.

The Russian, considered one of the dark horses to win the singles title, entered the third round with a 7-5 6-1 6-3 win over Spaniard Pedro Martinez.

4

Daniil Medvedev had to time out in the second set after the bloody nose started Credit: AP: Associated Press

4

The Russian did not prevent the incident from reaching the third round. Credit: AP: Associated Press

His match at the Margaret Court Arena was overshadowed by the five-minute medical time-out that he needed late in the second set.

The game had to be postponed because the trainer entered the field to help him with a bloody nose while leading 5-0 and a set-up.

The white Aussie Open towels were covered in blood as he tried to stop the bleeding.

A hospital worker successfully used a cotton swab in his right nostril to stop the flow.

Fortunately for him, the incident did not stop him and he moved forward after two hours of action.

The number 4 seed will now face Jaume Munar of Spain or the Australian Alexei Popyrin.

The 23-year-old is part of the Next Generation of tennis star with the aim of ending the dominance of Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

He lost 7–5 6–3 5–7 4–6 6–4 to Nadal in the US Open in his first Grand Slam performance last September.

For all tennis opportunities and bets, go to Betway Sports.

4

4

The number 4 is considered the best man who disturbs the dominance of the Big Three in tennis: Reuters. [TagsToTranslate] Australian Open