Russian satellite is changing orbit to shadow US spy satellites

The United States and Russia have long used spy satellites to keep an eye on the world, but what about satellite observation? Two satellites are currently involved in a bizarre dance when a Russian probe follows its US counterpart for unknown reasons. Russia swears that the satellite is completely harmless, but experts don’t buy it. We may look at the first confirmed case of satellite espionage.

Unlike most elements of Spycraft, the public can track the movements of spy satellites in orbit. We may not know what they are doing, but it is possible to draw some conclusions based on their maneuvers. The Russian Kosmos 2542 probe does indeed perform unusual maneuvers.

Before the last weeks of January, Kosmos 2542 and a U.S. satellite called USA 245 were in similar orbits, but only crossed once every 11 or 12 days. Instead of drifting apart as usual, Kosmos 2542 performed a series of maneuvers that synchronized it with the US satellite. Purdue University graduate Michael Thompson discovered the maneuvers and posted details on Twitter. According to Thompson, Kosmos 2542 fired its engines on January 20, 21 and 22 to take a position only 186 miles from the United States 245.

Russia’s official history says the Kosmos 2542 is in orbit to test satellite inspection technologies. The idea is that a probe could carry a smaller sub-satellite that it uses for imaging and inspection. Kosmos 2542 appears to have a small spaceship, but observers cannot tell if it has any function. Regardless of whether this sub-satellite does anything, Russia’s statement doesn’t explain why the spacecraft would waste precious fuel to follow another satellite.

The final approximation took place on January 21, but instead of slipping as usual, Cosmos 2542 performed a series of maneuvers on the 20th, 21st, 22nd and 23rd that corresponded to the United States 245 period. Pic.twitter.com / jSMsytae4X

– Michael Thompson (@M_R_Thomp) January 30, 2020

Aerospace engineers speculate that Russia could shadow the US 245 to collect data on its mission. By observing the satellite, the Kosmos 2542 may be able to determine the performance of its cameras. With a high-frequency probe, she could even listen for weak signals from the United States, which could tell the Kremlin when the satellite was taking photos and what kind of data processing it was carrying out on board.

There are no laws regulating such approaches in space. So the United States has neither a legal recourse nor a way to ward off the space invader. Some countries have tested weapons that can destroy satellites, but are at risk of debris that can damage other spacecraft. Nobody was brave enough to launch another country’s satellites.

