Russian hackers will still be a major problem for the 2020 elections

Loading...

Don’t call it a comeback. Russian hackers have been preparing for the 2020 elections for years – and the U.S. isn’t ready yet.

Intelligence officials warn that foreign interference in the form of disinformation and hacking campaigns will still be an important factor in the upcoming elections. While U.S. companies and government agencies may be smarter after 2016, so are Russian hackers and trolls.

According to the New York Times, which interviewed experts and officials preparing for foreign interference in 2020, these trolls and hackers have developed more advanced methods to disrupt US elections. They make it harder to persecute what they’re up to.

“Fancy Bear”, the Russian hacking unit that broke into the DNC servers in 2016, has since relocated its activities to the USA and uses servers within the states. Domestic laws restrict what the NSA and other U.S. intelligence agencies are allowed to do in the country. According to security experts, another Russian intelligence agency called “Cozy Bear” has completely disappeared from its radar in recent months.

Russian troll farms like the Internet Research Agency, which used social media to spread misinformation in 2016, also make it difficult to monitor. Trolls are now using encrypted email services like ProtonMail.

They are still looking for new ways to take advantage of Facebook. Although the social media platform prohibited foreigners from displaying political ads, trolls have already found a way to get around this. Experts say trolls are paying American Facebook users to provide credentials for their personal Facebook profiles to use US-based accounts to serve ads. They even open offshore bank accounts to cover the movement of the money.

And while some U.S. companies have been preparing for hacks based on the results of the 2016 presidential election, others haven’t done nearly enough, according to Congress. Namely: Hart InterCivic, Election Systems & Software and Dominion Voting Systems – the three companies that control a whopping 80 percent of the national market for voting machines.

Readers have probably come across news that describes how hackers could easily break into these systems at events like DEF CON. The Department of Homeland Security in particular is extremely concerned about the security of voting machines, especially given the news that Russian hackers in countries like Florida have violated the voting system.

However, as the Washington Post notes, Hart’s CEO defended the status quo at a congressional hearing on Thursday on Thursday and even sold paperless voting machines that cannot be tested.

Officials point out that ransomware attacks on US cities targeting election day power grids and poor database security for election results in American countries are also a concern.

Even if Russian hackers and trolls do not successfully carry out the hacks or disinformation campaigns mentioned above, they have essentially already won. Your primary goal is to create chaos. Is this story real? Are the election results valid? Foreign agents are trying to raise uncertainty and doubt among American voters. Success for these malicious actors is poisoning political discourse and disenfranchising voters.

Now, just a few weeks before the Iowa rally starts, we will apparently find out how successful it will be and how prepared we are sooner rather than later.