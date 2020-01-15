Russian government resigns after Putin proposes reforms that would weaken his successor

The entire Russian government is resigning, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev announced on Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin proposed radical reforms that would weaken his successor. Putin thanked members of the government for their work but added that “everything did not work”. Putin added that in the near future, he would meet with each member of the cabinet. The mass resignation includes Medvedev. The surprise announcement came after Putin proposed constitutional amendments that would strengthen the powers of the Prime Minister and Parliament at the expense of the presidency. Entrusting more power at the expense of the president presidential authority could signal change of power Putin’s critics have suggested that he is considering various scenarios for keeping his grip on control after 2024, including the option of becoming prime minister with extended powers. Similarly, in 2008, Putin swapped places with the Prime Minister to circumvent the constitutional provision prohibiting the same person from serving two consecutive terms. In his statement, Medvedev said the government was resigning to pave the way for the reforms proposed by Putin. number of fundamental changes to the constitution, significant changes not only to a number of articles of the constitution, but also to the balance of power as a whole, “said Medvedev in his statement, which was released to the Russian state television. ” In this context, it is obvious that we, as a government … must give the President of our country the opportunity to take all the decisions necessary for this. And in these conditions, I think that it would be fair, in accordance with article 117 of the constitution, “so that the government resigns,” added Medvedev. (Video above: Putin says Russia has overtaken the United States in hypersonic weapons) In his annual speech to the Federal Assembly Earlier on Wednesday, Putin said he agreed that no one should be president for more than two consecutive terms, and proposed several constitutional amendments. His key proposal is to transfer the power to select the Prime Minister and the President’s cabinet to parliament. “I know that a constitutional provision is under discussion in our society that the same person should not be president for more than two consecutive terms,” ​​said Mr. Poutine. “I don’t think this is a fundamental question, but I agree with that,” he said. “I propose … to entrust to the State Duma (the lower house of the Federal Assembly of Russia) the power to approve the candidacy. Of the Prime Minister, then, according to the Prime Minister’s proposal, all the vice – Prime Ministers and Federal Ministers, “said Putin. “In this case, the president will be obliged to appoint them, that is to say that he will not have the right to reject the candidacies approved by the Parliament.” Under the current constitution, the president must obtain the approval of the lower house of parliament to appoint the head of government, and it is presidential entitled to then appoint all deputies and ministers.

The entire Russian government is resigning, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev announced on Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin proposed radical reforms that would weaken his successor.

Putin thanked members of the government for their work but added that “everything did not work”. Putin added that in the near future, he would meet with each member of the cabinet. The mass resignation includes Medvedev.

The surprise announcement came after Putin proposed constitutional amendments that would strengthen the powers of the Prime Minister and Parliament at the expense of the presidency.

Giving more power to parliament at the expense of presidential authority could signal a change in power that has long been the subject of speculation in Russia.

Putin’s critics have suggested that he is considering various scenarios to keep his grip on control after 2024, including the option of becoming prime minister with extended powers. Similarly, in 2008, Putin swapped places with the Prime Minister to circumvent the constitutional provision prohibiting the same person from serving two consecutive terms.

In his statement, Medvedev said the government was resigning to pave the way for the reforms proposed by Putin.

Putin “described a number of fundamental changes to the constitution, significant changes not only to a number of articles of the constitution, but also to the balance of power as a whole,” Medvedev said in his statement, which was broadcast on Russian state television.

“In this context, it is obvious that we, as a government … must give the president of our country the opportunity to take all the decisions necessary for this purpose. in accordance with article 117 of the constitution, “for the government to resign,” added Medvedev.

In his annual speech to the Federal Assembly last Wednesday, Putin said he agreed that no one should be president for more than two consecutive terms and proposed several constitutional amendments.

His key proposal is to transfer the power to select the Prime Minister and the President’s cabinet to parliament.

“I know that a constitutional provision is under discussion in our society that the same person should not be president for more than two consecutive terms,” ​​said Mr. Poutine. “I don’t think it’s a fundamental problem, but I agree with that,” he said.

“I propose … to entrust to the State Duma (lower house of the Federal Assembly of Russia) the power to approve the candidacy of the Prime Minister, then, on a proposal from the Prime Minister, (to appoint) all deputy prime ministers and federal ministers, “said Putin. “In this case, the president will be obliged to appoint them, that is to say that he will not have the right to reject the candidacies approved by the Parliament”.

Under the current constitution, the president must obtain the approval of the lower house of parliament to appoint the head of government, and it is presidential entitled to then appoint all deputies and ministers.

