Russian Doll season 2 release date | cast, plot, trailer, summary

Ready to redo everything? The Russian pop of Netflix is ​​walking around again for a new season, with co-maker Natasha Lyonne (Orange is the New Black) as a video game programmer who gets stuck in a time loop, wakes up repeatedly and dies on her 36th birthday.

Here’s everything you need to know about the second season of Russian Doll …

When was the Russian Doll season two released on Netflix?

The renewal of the show was announced in June 2019, but there is still no word about the release date.

Sweet (birthday baby) news: #RussianDoll has been updated for a second season! pic.twitter.com/6DxqqcVOMa

– See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) June 11, 2019

Someone is happy with it …

II @RussianDoll ????????????????? pic.twitter.com/eFrr3g0Vyj

– natasha lyonne (@nlyonne) 11 June 2019

Is there a trailer for Russian Doll season two?

Not yet, but Netflix has released a (very repetitive, of course) video announcing the renewal of the show for a second season.

Sweet birthday, Babyyy! #RussianDoll is coming back for season 2. Let’s be loopy. pic.twitter.com/kVmPsFG7M2

– Russian Doll (@RussianDoll) 11 June 2019

View this space for the first real trailer …

What happened in season one of the Russian pop?

* Warning: spoilers ahead for Russian Doll season one *

Nadia Vulvokov is an independent and embittered software engineer who dies on her 36th birthday before waking up and reliving the night all over again (always with a shout of “Sweet birthday baby!” From loyal friend Maxine, played by Greta Lee).

Forced to solve the existential puzzle she is confronted with, Nadia first thinks she is being chased (or on a really bad journey), until she meets Alan (Charlie Barnett), a man who died of suicide on the same night and who also relive.

Nadia soon realizes that they are stuck in a kind of video game reality, where the original night when they both died serves as a starting point. As objects and people begin to disappear as the nights go on, she and Alan discover they have to repair the broken aspect of themselves (for Nadia it is her guilt about her mother’s death, for Alan it is the realization that being unfaithful to his girlfriend was partly caused by his own actions).

The couple then wakes up on the original night – but in separate realities, and in each, the other person does not remember the shared experience. With the help of their new knowledge of each other, Alan and Nadia both set out to save each other’s lives.

Who is in the cast of Russian Doll season 2?

Rebecca Henderson, Greta Lee and Charlie Barnett in Russian pop

Little is currently known about how Russian Doll season two will come out, but given how we left things behind, it seems safe to assume that Orange is the new black star Natasha Lyonne – who plays central character Nadia – and her fellow traveler in time loops Alan, played by Chicago Fire’s Charlie Barnett, both will be involved.

We’ll post any confirmation from another cast here, but we’d be pretty disappointed if we didn’t get another chance to meet Nadia’s friends Maxine (Greta Lee) and Lizzy (Rebecca Henderson).

And if the past of Nadia continues to haunt her like in season one, it also feels like there is a good chance that we will be the last of her mother Lenora Vulvokov, played by Chloe Sevigny.

What will happen in Season 2 of the Russian pop?

We will be honest, co-creators Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler are still pretty cornered about what the plot of season two could be – after all, watching the strange and wonderful world of Nadia is part of the pleasure – but they have said they have always seen it as a three-season bow, and they talk a little more about this …