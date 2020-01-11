Loading...

Ready to do it all over again? Netflix’s Russian Doll returns for another season and shows co-creator Natasha Lyonne (orange is the new black) as a video game programmer who is in a time loop and keeps waking up and dying on her 36th birthday.

Here’s everything you need to know about Season 2 of Russian Doll …

When does the second season of Russian Doll appear on Netflix?

The show’s renewal was announced in June 2019, but it is not yet known when it will be released.

Sweet news (birthday baby): #RussianDoll has been renewed for a second season!

– See what’s next? (@Seewhatsnext) June 11, 2019

Someone is pretty happy about it …

II @RussianDoll

– Natasha Lyonne (@Nlyonne) June 11, 2019

Is there a trailer for the second season of Russian Doll?

Not yet, but Netflix has released a (of course, very repetitive) video announcing the show’s extension for a second season.

Sweet birthday, Babyyy! #RussianDoll is coming back for season 2.

– Russian doll (@RussianDoll) June 11, 2019

Check out this room for the first real trailer …

What happened in the first season of the Russian Doll?

* Warning: spoiler before Russian Doll season 1 *

Nadia Vulvokov is an independent and bitter software engineer who dies at her 36th birthday party before waking up and reliving the night (always with the call “Sweet Birthday Baby!” By loyal friend Maxine, played by Greta Lee) ,

Nadia is forced to solve the existential riddle and initially thinks that she will be persecuted (or is on a really bad trip) until she meets Alan (Charlie Barnett), a man who died of suicide the same night and who it is also to be experienced again.

Nadia quickly realizes that they are in a kind of video game reality in which the original night when they both died serves as the starting point. As objects and people begin to disappear over the course of the night, she and Alan realize that they have to repair the broken aspect of themselves (for Nadia it is the fault of her mother’s death, for Alan it is the realization that his infidelity is his Girlfriend in part caused by her his own actions).

The couple then wakes up in the original night – but in separate realities and in each, the other person does not remember the shared experience. Alan and Nadia used their newly acquired knowledge to save each other’s lives.

Who is in the cast for Russian Doll Season 2?

Rebecca Henderson, Greta Lee and Charlie Barnett in Russian doll

Very little is currently known about how the second season of Russian Doll will develop. Given how we left things, it can be assumed that orange is the new black star Natasha Lyonne – the central character Nadia plays – and her fellow traveler in time loops Alan, played by Chicago Fire’s Charlie Barnettboth will be involved.

We’ll post any confirmation of another cast here as soon as we receive it, but we’d be pretty disappointed if we didn’t get another chance to meet Nadia’s girlfriend Maxine (Greta Lee) and Lizzy (Rebecca Henderson).

And if Nadia’s past continues to haunt her like in season one, there’s also a chance that we haven’t seen her mother Lenora Vulvokov’s last one that she played Chloë Sevigny,

What will happen in the second season of Russian Doll?

We’ll be honest, co-creators Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne, and Amy Poehler are currently pretty excited about what the second season plot could be – after all, it’s fun to watch Nadia’s strange and wonderful world – but they said they did Always saw it as a three season bow, and they’re talking a little bit more about it here …