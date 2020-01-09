Loading...

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A Russian conscript who shot eight fellow soldiers at his military base last year said Thursday that he had taken no other action after conscripts turned his life into a living “hell”.

Ramil Shamsutdinov opened fire on soldiers on October 25 in a military facility in the far east of Zabaikalsk. He was arrested shortly after the incident, admitted his guilt and could face life imprisonment if convicted.

The case is embarrassing for the military, which has been redesigned with great effort in recent years, has projected an image of power, and has eliminated the problem of Soviet cloudiness – the bullying of conscripts by older soldiers.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who gave a tip as a possible successor to President Vladimir Putin, told the Russian media last year that a comprehensive reform of the army had prevented overall harassment.

“I regret that I could not hold back and resorted to this extreme step, but I had no other way out. I could not endure further abuse,” wrote Shamsutdinov in an open letter that his lawyer Ruslan Nagiyev distributed on social issues Media.

“I didn’t expect to end up in such a hell. There was no place to run and complain,” he wrote without giving details.

Some Russian media quoted Shamsutdinov as saying that he was threatened with rape and that officials beat up conscripts and took their money.

Russian men between the ages of 18 and 27 are legally required to serve in the army for one year. Some Russians are trying to avoid the draft, partly for fear of clouding, even though the government is trying to overtake the military.

Shamsutdinov said he wanted to serve as a conscript and then start his career in the army. He apologized to the families of his victims.

Lawyer Nagiyev said the police had investigated last month whether Shamsutdinov and several other soldiers had been harassed and opened separate criminal proceedings.