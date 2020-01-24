Russian Auschwitz survivor: only coincidence that I lived paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“They put me on a bench, tied my feet and body and steal me with whips. My shirt was wet with blood, “he said.

He was sent to Auschwitz-Birkenau, the vast expanse of rough barracks and crematoria built by the Nazis in occupied Poland that was created to complement the original Auschwitz camp, where the first victims killed and burned by the Nazis Were Soviet prisoners of war.

Auschwitz was the most notorious in a system of death and concentration camps that Nazi Germany operated on territory that occupied it throughout Europe. A total of 1.1 million people were killed, most of them Jews from all over the continent.

In Birkenau trains with closed wagons full of prisoners entered the camp and the passengers were unloaded on the platform.

“Those people were citizens. No one knew they would be burned, “he remembered. “They went to remediation, went into the washhouse, were locked up and Zyklon the gas came. Everyone was dead in five to seven minutes. “

Many of the arrivals were told that they were taken to the showers for remediation.

So many prisoners were killed that the crematoria on the edge of the camp could not burn all the bodies. The Sonderkommando working units of Auschwitz threw many bodies into open pits and burned them there.

The crematoriums worked around the clock. “Smoke came day and night and the smell was terrible,” he said.

Prisoners who were sick or weak were taken from the newcomers and quickly executed. Younger, healthier prisoners were kept alive to do work, but even teenagers feared they could be opted for elimination.

The infamous doctor Joseph Mengele came to the camp and made selections of ‘who should go to the crematorium and who should stay. I have gone through this procedure three times. It was horrible. We knew very well that we could be burned, “said Kovalev.

At one point, teenagers like Kovalev were sent to a subcamp that had previously been used for Roma prisoners.

“We opened one of the barracks and it was full of clothing, including children’s clothing, shoes, so many of them. That was awful. They have wiped out people, burned them, and left the clothes behind, “he said.

He said another barracks had a pack of human hair that the Nazis wanted to use somewhere.

At the end of 1944, he and many other young Auschwitz prisoners were sent to northern Czechoslovakia as forced labor in a radio factory. Auschwitz was released on January 27, 1945, but Kovalev had to work as a forced laborer in the factory until April of that year.

After the end of the war he joined the Soviet army, after which he got a job in a factory for the production of car parts, which he retired in 1990.

He remains stunned by the twists and turns of the fate he has endured as a youth.

“It was just coincidence” that he survived, Kovalev said. “We never hoped that we would survive, absolutely, nobody had hope. “

Olga Tregubova, The Associated Press