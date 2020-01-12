Russia scores victory for ally Syria in UN aid in reducing votes | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The vote stopped months of contentious negotiations and came on the day that the current mandate for cross-border relief supplies to Syria expires. It also reflected the deep division that has prevented the Security Council, which is responsible for maintaining international peace and security, from taking important measures to end the Syrian conflict.

The resolution finally voted by the 15-member council received 11 “yes” votes and 4 abstentions from Russia, China, the United States and the United Kingdom.

Muhsin Syihab, deputy U.N. ambassador of Indonesia, who voted in favor of the resolution, said afterwards that he believed that all members of the council were ‘equally unhappy’.

Germany, Belgium and Kuwait, supported by the US, Great Britain, France and other council countries, initially wanted to add a fifth intersection and extend the mandate by one year. But in order to meet Russia’s requirements and prevent a total interruption of cross-border aid, they reduced their resolution to two points for six months.

Russian ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said last month that cross-border aid was intended as a temporary response to the Syrian conflict and the situation on the ground has changed. He said the Jordanian intersection has not been used “for a long period of time” and the volume through the Iraqi intersection “is insignificant … and can be done from Syria”, so only the Turkish intersections are needed – points at which he repeated Friday.

The United Nations humanitarian office, on the other hand, said it supported 4 million Syrians through cross-border aid supplies – 2.7 million in the northwest and 1.3 million in the northeast.

According to the U.N. 40 percent of all medical, surgical, and health supplies in the Northeast, along with water and sanitation, are supplied via the Al Yarubiyah crossover in Iraq.

United Nations humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock told the Security Council in November that the United States provided food for 1.1 million people through cross-border deliveries in October, double the number in January.

“There is no alternative to the cross-border operation,” he emphasized. “There is no Plan B.”

Many countries that voted for the resolution were disappointed that more intersections were not included, but said they did so to save lives in the Idlib province and other opposition areas in the northwest.

German ambassador Christoph Heusgen, who co-sponsored the resolution, emphasized “the heavy price” that came with it. He appealed to Russia to wait more than eight trucks with medical assistance for the now closed Iraqi border crossing at Al Yarubiyah to northeast Syria.

Craft, the US ambassador, said that all UN officials agree that the humanitarian situation in Syria is deteriorating, and she called the diluted resolution that Russia demanded “shocking, complete indifference to human suffering.” She said, “We abstain from voting. Give a voice to four million Syrians coming into the heart of winter.”

Pierce, the British ambassador, said: “We will not vote to prevent essential aid from reaching Syria, but we are also not voting in favor of a resolution that reduces aid to vulnerable populations and puts lives at risk.”

Nebenzia said he abstained, although Russia only got two crossings from Turkey – Bab al-Salam and Bab al-Hawa – and a six-month extension because Moscow disagreed with everything in the resolution sponsored by Germany and Belgium .

China’s ambassador Zhang Jun said that Beijing has always had “reservations” about cross-border humanitarian deliveries to Syria. He called for “the will of the government” to be respected in such deliveries, a point that Nebenzia also emphasized.

But Pierce said cross-border deliveries do not require permission from the Syrian government.

Nebenzia said aid arrives in the northeast, where Syrian Kurds established an autonomous zone in 2012 and American partners were on the scene in the fight against the extremist group of the Islamic State. A Turkish offensive in October against Syrian Kurdish militants led the US to leave its Kurdish allies, both countries strongly criticizing.

Nebenzia said that Russia supported a provision in the resolution requesting Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to report to the Security Council at the end of February “on the feasibility of using alternative modalities for the (Iraqi) border crossing of Al Yarubiyah to ensure humanitarian assistance, including medical and surgical aids, reaches people in need throughout Syria via the most direct routes. “

The resolution also calls on United Nations humanitarian organizations “to improve the monitoring of the delivery and distribution of United Nations relief missions and their delivery to Syria.”

Syria ambassador Bashar Ja’afari told the council that since the beginning of the conflict the government has “made efforts to provide assistance without discrimination” and that it has priority to improve the humanitarian situation in the country.

Pierce replied that in the future, Britain will pursue Syria’s relief supplies to its own people, “and we will hold on to what he said.” Syria to provide humanitarian aid to the most deprived.

Edith M. Lederer, The Associated Press