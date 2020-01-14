Russia says that the US Indo-Pacific strategy should include China

NEW DELHI – Russia criticized the United States on Wednesday for introducing a new Indo-Pacific concept that it was said to contain China.

At a global conference in the Indian capital to discuss the world’s most challenging problems, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Asia-Pacific cooperation has so far focused on Southeast Asia.

The Indo-Pacific concept that was pushed by the United States, Japan and others was to reconfigure the existing structure, he said.

“Why do you have to name Asia Pacific as Indo Pacific? The answer is clear: exclude China. Terminology must be unifying, not divided, “Lavrov said.

The United States says that the Indo-Pacific engagement framework supports, among other things, sovereignty, transparency, good governance and a rule-based order. By using Indo-Pacific, the US also wants to propagate the idea that it is a region that extends far beyond China’s backyard and includes the tiger economies of East Asia and the Indian Ocean.

In 2018, the American Pacific Command became the Indo-Pacific Command.

China’s assertive territorial claims in the South China Sea, passing a third of global shipping, have reprimanded the United States and become a flashpoint for a region in which Southeast Asian countries Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Brunei all have rival claims.

On Wednesday, Lavrov also accused Western countries of not strictly following the United Nations Charter for discussions based on sovereign equality of states, non-interference in internal affairs, territorial integrity and peaceful settlement of disputes.

“Western friends use international law less and less. Instead, they have come up with a new concept that they call a rule-based world order, “he said.

He said that Russia was very concerned about the situation in the Persian Gulf region and suggested that Gulf countries are starting to think about a collective security mechanism as a confidence-building measure.

Lavrov said Iran had proposed a non-aggression pact to other Gulf states. Russia recently held military exercises with China and Iran in the region to see how safe shipping can be guaranteed, he said.

Russia hopes that the five permanent members of the UN Security Council plus the European Union and the Organization for Islamic Cooperation will participate in the collective security mechanism.

Ashok Sharma, The Associated Press