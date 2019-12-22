Russia says doping whistleblower lab data has changed – National

Loading...

Russia blames the star witness of the World Anti-Doping Agency for changing important laboratory data. His lawyer says that's nonsense.

The Russian investigative committee, a major law enforcement agency, says that former director of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory, Grigory Rodchenkov, remotely changed the test results after he fled to the United States in 2015.

"All the evidence obtained from the investigation shows that Rodchenkov and unidentified people have deliberately made changes to the electronic database to falsify parameters and indicators of Russian athletes' doping tests," the spokeswoman for the Russian committee of inquiry, Svetlana Petrenko, said in a statement on Saturday.

Since Rodchenkov left Russia, he has been a key witness to WADA, which decided this month that the doping data – known as the LIMS database – was used to protect Russian athletes who failed drug tests while the data were in the care of the IC were manipulated.

The handing over of the files in January was supposed to be a Russian offer of peace that could uncover previous doping offenses with top Russian athletes. Almost six years later, when Russia hosted the Sochi Winter Olympics, it became another legal battleground in the saga.

Rodchenkov's lawyer told the AP that the new allegation against his client was a "farce."

"Rodchenkov could not and did not want to log into the LIMS database," Jim Walden told The Associated Press. "We don't know anyone who has logged in. The point is that all of this is a charade."

WADA has excluded Russia from the Tokyo Olympics next year for data manipulation this month, although Russian athletes can still compete as neutral.

The IC claims that the data was processed from abroad in 2015 and 2016, but has not fully explained WADA's claim that thousands of changes had been made in the weeks before the data archive was handed over by Russia in January 2019 Eliminate incriminating evidence against Russia. IC's Petrenko said that "access to this data by laboratory personnel could not be restricted due to the ongoing operation of the laboratory."

Your statement does not address any other important WADA claim that false news that Rodchenkov was involved in the corruption was spliced ​​into the data archive.

Before the handover, WADA had its own copy of the database for comparison, which was secretly made available by an undisclosed whistleblower. Russia says the source is Rodchenkov, which his lawyer denies.

Petrenko protested that "foreign partners" had not made Rodchenkov available for questioning.

"This is just another Russian lie," Walden told the AP. "You know where I am. I have not received a single request for an interview. "

As Russia plans to legally challenge WADA's sporting sanctions, the next step for Rodchenkov could testify before the Sports Arbitration Court in the spring. His lawyer said he was ready.

"If WADA or any other agency needs Grigory as a witness, Grigory will keep its promise to fully cooperate to atone for its role," said Walden.

