According to him, such commemorations should ideally be a moment ‘for the present to serve the past’.

“The past now serves the goals of current politics,” he told The Associated Press.

Soviet forces freed Auschwitz on January 27, 1945. But the country had also signed a non-attack agreement with the Nazis shortly before the war began in 1939, known as the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact. It contained a secret protocol in which the totalitarian powers agreed to divide Eastern Europe.

Two years later, Germany turned against the Kremlin leader Josef Stalin and invaded the Soviet Union, bringing the Soviets to war with the Allies. Millions of soldiers of the Red Army lost their lives in the final defeat of Germany by Adolf Hitler.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has tried to shift the wartime debt to Poland over anger that the historical memory in the West has focused more on the Soviet role in provoking the war and less on the role in defeating Germany.

The Russian historical movements have enraged the Polish government, which believes that Putin is the main motive for weakening Polish influence in the European Union. Warsaw is one of the strongest proponents of maintaining sanctions against Moscow because of the annexation of Crimea and has also fought against a planned Russian gas pipeline. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has accused Putin of deliberately lying to refrain from his own failures, including a ban on Russian athletes for drug use.

At the same time, Poland has been criticized for having minimized the role of its own people in helping Nazi occupiers murder Jews.

Putin and other Russian officials claim that Poland – invaded by German and Soviet forces in 1939 – is to blame for starting the war. Western historians see those accusations as a cynical trick to minimize Soviet responsibility, as Moscow today seeks to glorify what is known in Russia as the Great Patriotic War and more generally a Stalinist era that mass killings of opponents at home and imposed on East suffer -Europe during decades of communist rule.

In recent days, the Polish government has defended the nation’s record, recalling how the exiled wartime attempted to save Jews by warning the world and enumerating cultural and economic damage Poland suffered after Soviet troops took control of its territory. taken over. end of the Second World War.

By attracting dozens of world leaders to the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem, Israel had hoped to present a united front in commemorating the genocide of European Judaism and the warning of the dangers of contemporary anti-Semitism.

Instead, Polish president Andrzej Duda boycotted the event at the Yad Vashem monument because, unlike Putin, he was not invited to speak and could not defend the historic record of his country. Duda will preside over the Auschwitz ceremony, which Putin will not attend.

Israel has said that it did not offer Duda a speaking role because its country did not belong to the liberating nations of the Second World War. It said the German president was also allowed to speak to assume responsibility for the perpetrators.

The deeper explanation seems to be rooted in Israel’s sensitive relationship with Russia.

The event in Jerusalem is orchestrated by Moshe Kantor, the president of the European Jewish Congress and a billionaire oligarch who is close to Putin.

In addition, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu needs Putin by his side because of Russia’s involvement in the war in neighboring Syria, where Israel is deeply concerned about the presence of Iranian forces.

He also hopes that the Russian leader will release a young Israeli woman trapped in drugs in Russia – a development that would give Netanyahu a welcome boost to the March national elections. During Putin’s visit, Netanyahu will dedicate a monument in honor of the nearly 900-day Nazi siege of Leningrad. The city, now known as St. Petersburg, is the birthplace of Putin.

Israeli-Polish relations still shudder at the controversial Holocaust speech law of the Polish government in 2018, which tried to blame the Polish nation for the Holocaust. It was part of his broader efforts to portray Poland as saviors of Jews during the Holocaust, while trying to trivialize that there were also Poles who supported the Germans in hunting and killing Jews.

Jan Grabowski, a Polish-Canadian historian at the University of Ottawa, recently argued that Putin was working on a “cynical fake of history,” but added that the Polish authorities, “discredited by the long-standing history of the Holocaust, all credibility and moral legitimacy to start a dispute in this area. “

The insertion of politics in such a solemn event is clearly disturbing for Holocaust historians and survivors. But Yad Vashem historian Robert Rozett said he hoped that the image of more than 45 world leaders would come together to remember that the Holocaust would help “emerge” what he described as unfortunate background noise.

“The use of history for all sorts of things nowadays is a big part of our world and we as historians are against it,” he told the AP. “But if we waited until all the stars were lined up and everyone was on the same page, we would never have such an event.”

____

Heller reported from Jerusalem.

Vanessa Gera and Aron Heller, The Associated Press