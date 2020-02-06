Russia has hacked the elections, Trump has hacked the brains of team Obama

The Obama administration thought his warnings to Russia about stopping his election interference in 2016 were working, according to the latest installment of the report from the Senate Information Commission on Russian election interference.

“Senior officials from the administration have told the committee that they have judged that their warnings to Russia before the elections had the desired effect and that Russia took little or no additional action after the warnings were given,” the report said.

It was a fatal miscalculation. Much of the damage had already been done, from months of data-filtration from the server of the Democratic National Committee that was made public in July 2016 to the disinformation efforts on social media that continued long after the elections.

Indeed, the investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller showed that the genesis of the Russian disinformation campaign took place in 2014 – consistent with Obama officials who told the Senate Commission that they were worried about an armed leak of a phone call where top diplomat Victoria Nuland new era of Russian heralded disinformation. Any additional congress investigation and official intelligence assessment, including FBI Director Christopher Wray last year, concluded that Russian election-focused efforts are expected in 2020.

The bulk of the administration’s domestic response was to warn state election officials to harden their election infrastructure, while it responded to Russia to verbally warn them in autumn 2016 to stop the attack. A lack of Russian manipulation of the election data itself became confident that the strategy had worked.

“(W) we had reason to believe they were in a position to do more and decided not to do that, which would lead me to conclude, although you cannot be 100 percent sure that our deterrence had any effect, “Obama National Security Adviser Susan Rice told the Senate. Rice did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Several republicans from the commission – Jim Risch (ID), Tom Cotton (AR), Marco Rubio (FL), John Cornyn (TX) and Ben Sasse (NE) – called for the “incapable response of the Obama administration to the persistent and Russia’s complex campaign to exert influence and interfere with the most recent US presidential election. “They circumvented an additional finding of the report: that fear of becoming a partisan party led to the government restraining its response.

The heavily edited senate report discovered that although the FBI had warned the DNC of possible “burglary cyber-actor” breaches “many times in 2015 and 2016,” many Obama government officials were unaware of the Russian effort until the DNC published the data breach in July 2016. That was two months later, director of the national intelligence service James Clapper warned that foreign intelligence services were intent on penetrating campaign data networks.

“The administration was not fully involved until some important intelligence insights were provided by the IC (intelligence community), which changed how the administration saw the issue,” the report said.

As has been widely reported over the past three years, part of that shift concerned the then CIA director John Brennan, in August and September 2016, a separate briefing to the small group of two-part conference leaders involved in intelligence issues that are known As the Gang of Eight. What resulted from the Hill was nothing – something that the Senate euphemistically reports to bias, but that one of its members attributes to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

In his additional statement on the report, Oregon Democrat Ron Wyden criticized the Obama administration for limiting briefings in the summer of 2016 to the Gang of Eight, rather than the full congressional information committees. But Wyden also criticized “the Republican refusal to publicly acknowledge Russian interference” as a substantial contribution to the failed 2016 response.

“I believe that alerting the public to a campaign with foreign influences should not depend on the support of both parties, especially when one of the parties can take political advantage of that campaign,” Wyden said.

Bureaucracy, fueled by the typical reluctance to expand access to intelligence, inhibited much of the Obama administration’s response. It inhibited options for a response, found the Senate report. White House officials, including Rice, were concerned that a more assertive public response could escalate the Russians by manipulating the actual electoral infrastructure that the federal government does not control. In addition, government officials were very concerned that the intelligence services were given maximum confidence in their assessment of Russian burglary before making a statement that they might have to withdraw. Only in October, a month before the elections, did Clapper and the Ministry of Homeland Security publicly accuse Russia of interference in the elections.

The previous month, when FBI director Jim Comey, whose own controversial interference in the elections was another fateful step, wanted to write an op-ed about the Russian burglary. But according to the then deputy Andrew McCabe, who would soon be in Trump’s sight, “(b) the time he started thinking about it a little seriously, he felt that the opportunity was over and that we were too close ( in the elections) at that time to have the intended effect on voters. “

There were other self-imposed “restrictions” within the meaning of the Senate Report. Among them, as commonly reported, there was the “highly politicized environment” that made the Obama team fear that their public warnings themselves would “undermine public confidence in the elections” – by Donald Trump’s frequent insistence that any loss he would may suffer to stir up the result of a rigged system. According to the Senate Report, the Obama team effectively regarded itself as a sailor, unable to come up with a compelling response and reluctant to make itself a spectacle that distracted from the Hillary Clinton campaign.

Their response was to try to act non-partisan in an information environment where such an attitude became less and less viable. They did not try to get new Russia sanctions through a GOP-governed congress in 2016 for fear of republicans who were crying; they would only impose unilateral sanctions after Trump won the elections. The then White House chief of staff, Denis McDonough, told the Senate investigation that the National Security Council “went out of its way to ensure that there was no biased veneer for any of the work.” , McDonough challenged McConnell because he didn’t work the same way. Lisa from McDonough, Rice and Homeland Security, concerned that an increased public warning would amount to “doing the dirty work of the Russians for them.”

“You security people must be careful not to get used to it.”

– Mitch McConnell

Monaco told the committee that McConnell responded to a September briefing by telling the intelligence services about the burglary intrusion: “(y) our security people must be careful not to get used to it.” The report says that Monaco “interpreted it as suggesting that the information regarding Russian attempts to interfere with the 2016 elections was blown up or used for partisan purposes.” Only Democrats Sen. Dianne Feinstein (CA) and Rep. Adam Schiff (CA), members of the Gang of Eight, would publicly warn of the Russian election raid that is falling.

In other words, while Russia may have hacked the elections, Trump and GOP congressional leadership hacked the brains of the Obama administration.

The committee published its report Thursday, the day after the Senate acquitted Trump for trying to force Ukraine to support his 2020 re-election. A Senate committee official said that the leadership of the committee, which had not received the proposed editors of the intelligence services by the end of last week, despite having been delivered to them months ago, chose to wait for release until after deposition had ended.

Representatives from the office of the director of the national intelligence service did not immediately respond to an investigation by The Daily Beast.

