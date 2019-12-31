Russia and Ukraine sign contracts for continuous gas transit to Europe – National

Loading...

Russian and Ukrainian gas companies state that they have signed a number of contracts that guarantee the uninterrupted transit of Russian natural gas to Europe.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomed the agreements signed late Monday and said they would allow Ukraine to receive at least $ 7 billion in transit payments from Russia over the next five years.

Zelenskiy said on Facebook that the documents ensure "energy security and the well-being of Ukraine" and "let Europe know that we will not fail in terms of energy security."

The deal, which comes just 24 hours before the current transit agreement expires on Tuesday, will dispel European fears of an interruption in Russian gas supplies. Russia sends around 40 percent of its European gas supplies through Ukraine through pipelines.

Russia's state-controlled gas giant Gazprom and Ukrainian energy company Naftogaz described the agreements signed in Vienna late Monday as a hard-won compromise that followed five days of intense talks.

The agreements formulated a preliminary agreement, which was signed earlier this month and included deliveries of 65 billion cubic meters of natural gas through Ukraine in 2020 and annual deliveries of 40 billion cubic meters thereafter.

These amounts are less than what Russia has sent through Ukraine in recent years. Russia has worked hard to build new delivery networks that bypass Ukraine.

This includes the future Nord Stream 2 submarine pipeline between Russia and Germany. Russian officials vowed that despite the US sanctions that forced a Swiss company to lay part of the pipeline, it would be completed next year to stop work. You said that Gazprom has its own assets to complete the construction.

The gas agreements between Russia and Ukraine come about as the two neighbors are still in a tug of war after the annexation of Crimea by Russia and Moscow's support for a separatist uprising in eastern Ukraine.

It follows the talks of the heads of state and government of Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany on December 9 in Paris about the settlement of the Eastern conflict. The negotiations were the first Zelenskiy meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the gas issue to pave the way for the agreement.

The Ukraine-Russia gas agreement provided for $ 2.9 billion to settle arbitration claims arising from previous transit disputes and waived all other claims related to the 2009 transit contract.

Andriy Kobolyev, CEO of Naftogaz, welcomed the agreements as a compromise that will ensure that Ukraine's gas transmission network will operate without loss over the next five years and "demonstrated Ukraine's reliability as a transit partner for the EU".

Alexei Miller, CEO of Gazprom, described the agreement as "a large package that restores the balance of interests between the parties".

"Gazprom has demonstrated once again that it is a responsible supplier and a reliable partner," said Miller.

