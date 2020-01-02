Russ Lande believes he could 'hit the ground' as Alouettes general manager

Loading...

The Montreal Alouettes have been turned down by several potential general managers.

Candidates, including Sean Burke of Hamilton, Danny McManus of Winnipeg and Ryan Rigmaiden, were interviewed, but each man thanked but not. This led the Als to return to the drawing board – at the request of the CFL – and to suspend their search for the next general manager of La Belle Province.

There is a man who would like the role: Russ Lande. Former Alsatian general manager Jim Popp hired Lande in 2013 and worked as the Alouettes' college scout director until 2018 – Kavis Reed let Lande leave due to the cap on football operations. Lande, 49, has experience in the NFL as a scout for the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams.

"I can tell you that if the opportunity arises where I would have the chance to interview, it would be a real honor. I spent six years with this organization – I loved every minute of the organization, "said Lande on TSN 690 radio in Montreal.

"The story with Anthony Calvillo and John Bowman and S.J. Green, there are so many great players and they have won so many games and so many Gray Cups. I know many people who still work there. Eric Delauriers, who is their football operations manager, is one of the best and brightest in the CFL. "

Montreal has been without a full-time CEO since Kavis Reed was fired in July – the league wanted Reed to be dispatched for months. Joe Mack finished the season on an interim basis while Jones led the club to a 10-8 record and first place after the season since 2014.

As was the case for the vast majority of the 2019 season, the current daily management of the team has a committee approach led by President Patrick Boivin, head coach and offensive coordinator Khari Jones, the special advisor Wally Buono and Deslauriers the new director of football operations.

"To be able to potentially interview, I would be so honored. And I know I would be able to get started quickly because I know so many people out there and I know there are skills and how good they are at what they do, that we would be able to continue, ”said Lande.

"And the chance to work with Coach Jones who, in my opinion, did an incredible job with Vernon Adams – built an offense around the strengths of your quarterback – one of the keys to successful training . The chance to be able to help him and work with him would be incredible. "