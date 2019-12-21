Russ Humble-Brags on Jay-Z and Rihanna listening to his music

Loading...

On Thursday, Russ took time to brag about his critics on Twitter. It was announced in a post that the megastars Jay-Z and Rihanna were listening to him. Russ turned to his haters and wrote: "All in all, I don't want to talk, but I just say it … apart from my incredible fan base, for any questions he has to solve … JAY Z &; RIHANNA, THAT'S WHAT MY DICK SUCKS. "

In October Rihanna posted a video on Instagram in which she and Bia put together Russ's song "Best On Earth". Rihanna supported hearing Russ and wrote "Thank you @bia and @russ for my new favorite song #BestOnEarth". Jay-Z's best playlist at the end of 2019 also included Russ. Earlier this month, Russ expressed admiration for megastars and said, "I think it's crazy, the disrespect and rejection people have because we all know that DMX, Lil Wayne, Nicki (Minaj) and T- Pain died today fuck the world! “Earlier this year, Russ announced that he was writing a self-help book. Russ also released a trio of songs, with "On 10", "Rent Free" and "Summer at 7."

Listen to Russ & # 39; song "Best On Earth" with Bia in the clip above and read our review "Russ & # 39; EP Zoo" here.

