Rush Wrestler Hercules Ayala dead at 69

One of the legends of Stampede Wrestling has passed away.

Hercules Ayala, whose real name was Ruben Cruz, died Wednesday evening, according to several reports.

He will be remembered by many struggling fans, especially those who encouraged him in Calgary.

“RIP Hercules”, tweeted @calgaryrants. “He was a neighbor of mine in Woodbine in the 1980s. He was always so kind to us children who were in awe of him. One of the great ones at Stampede Wrestling. “

REST IN PEACE. to Puerto Rican wrestling legend, Hercules Ayala. Ayala was one of the bigger boys in P.R. in terms of both size and name. An absolute powerhouse and, after years of being a prominent baby face, one of the most embarrassed heels in the area at its peak. pic.twitter.com/cbUifmL58t

– Meng’s Mullet (@MengsMullet) January 23, 2020

The Cauliflower Alley Club reported its death early on Thursday on Twitter.

“We heard this morning that Ruben Cruz, better known as a wrestler like Hercules Ayala, died last night due to heart problems at the age of 69,” tweeted @CACReunion. “Cruz was born in Puerto Rico and struggled all over the world and won dozens of titles in his career. We express our condolences at this time. “

According to Wikipedia, Cruz Bret (The Hitman) met Hart and the Dynamite Kid in Germany in 1977 and introduced him to Stu Hart. Cruz worked in Canada for eight years as a staple in Hart’s Stampede Wrestling, holding the Stampede International Tag Team Championship with Jim (The Anvil) Neidhart.