Rush on 'Freaks and Geeks': Watch Jason Segel Blast 'Tom Sawyer'

Jason Segel has always portrayed Rush fans. On Freaks and Geeks of 1999, he played Nick, a budding rock drummer growing up in the suburbs of Michigan in 1980. For Nick, there was no greater musician than Neil Peart of Rush. With the devastating news of the drummer’s death on Friday, we return to “Smooching and Mooching”, the third to last episode of the short cult series.

After Nick’s militant father discovers his abyssal notes, he cruelly sells his 29-piece drum kit. He finds refuge at the Weir home, which houses his ex-girlfriend Lindsay (Linda Cardellini). Although Lindsay thinks he’s outpacing him, Mr. Weir (Joe Flaherty) likes him – until he disturbs Quiet Hour.

Mr. Weir opens the bedroom door to find Nick lying on the long-pile carpet, exploding “Tom Sawyer” from Rush, the group’s best-known song and the first track from 1981’s Moving Pictures. He asks him why he doesn’t do his homework, to which he replies: “I’m a drummer, that’s my homework.”

After Mr. Weir gives Nick a speech on improving his life, he tells Nick that the drummer he’s listening to is terrible. “It’s Neil Peart,” he says incredulously. “He is the greatest living drummer!” True to his character as a “straight father”, Mr. Weir tells him that Peart “couldn’t make his way out of a paper bag”, whatever that means.

Segel will later return as a superfan Rush in I Love You, Man in 2009 alongside Paul Rudd. The duo go to a Rush concert with Rashida Jones, and they dance in the crowd for “Limelight”. “We are all comedy monsters,” said bassist Geddy Lee of the film. “When Jason Segel was in Freaks and Geeks, he played drummer who was a big fan of Neil Peart.”

In 2011, Segel and Rudd appeared again as their characters I Love You, Man, while Peter and Segel from Sydney de Rudd visit the prog group behind the scenes of their Time Machine Tour 2010. “Seven women at a concert Rush, “said Peart as he entered the backroom. “It must be some kind of world record!” Peart catches Sydney eating her sandwich, which had a sign on it that specifically said, “For Neil Peart only. Don’t touch.” The clip ends with Lee signing Peter’s double-necked guitar.

