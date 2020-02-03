Rush Limbaugh says that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer

(Photo by Gage Skidmore)

By LYNN ELBER AP Television writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Conservative radio presenter and Republican king maker Rush Limbaugh said that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

Limbaugh directed his listeners to his program on Monday Monday and said it would take a few days off for further medical tests and to determine treatment.

Article continues below …

Limbaugh called himself the “mayor of Realville” when announcing his illness. He had shortness of breath that he initially thought could be heart related, but turned out to be a lung cancer.

“It’s shocking for the industry, and it should be shocking for the political establishment,” said Michael Harrison, publisher of Talkers magazine, the publication of the talk radio trade industry.

Limbaugh’s announcement came in a tumultuous political time, while the completion of the process of depositing President Donald Trump is approaching.

He started his first national radio show in 1988 from New York, later moved to Palm Beach, Florida.

The hyper-partisan broadcaster has dominated talk radio with a raw, liberal bashing style that made him one of the most influential voices of American right-wing politics and inspired other conservative broadcasters, including Sean Hannity, Glenn Beck and Bill O’Reilly.

“Hurry in our prayers,” tweeted Beck. “We live in a time of modern miracles. Millions pray that you will find one.

In his show, Limbaugh said he plans to work as much as possible. He also said that over the past two weeks he had focused “more intensively” on what he called his “deeply personal relationship” with God.

The approval and friendship of the media figure is a conservative political treasure. His idol, Ronald Reagan, wrote a letter that Limbaugh read in the air in December 1992 and sealed his reputation among conservatives: “You have become the number one voice for conservatism in our country,” Reagan wrote.

Two years later, Limbaugh would be credited as widely as the key to the Republicans taking over Congress for the first time in 40 years, he was considered an honorary member of the new class.

Limbaugh has often been accused of hate speech, including intolerance and blatant racism through his comments and sketches such as “Barack the Magic Negro”, a song in his program that said “Obama makes white people feel good” and that the politician is “black,” but not authentic. “

AP media writer David Bauder in New York contributed to this report.