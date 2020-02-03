Rush Limbaugh announces that he has advanced lung cancer

In an astonishing development today, the old radio presenter Rush Limbaugh announced that he was diagnosed with lung cancer.

Rush says there will be days when he won’t be able to host his show due to treatments.

LISTEN as Rush tells the world about his fight with cancer.

RUSH: Ladies and gentlemen, this … This day was one of the most difficult days for me in the recent memory because I knew that this moment was in the program today. Now, I’m sure you know by now, I really don’t like to talk about myself, and I don’t like to make things about me other than the usual satirical, parodic, kidding.

I like that this program is about you and the things that are important to us all. The only thing I know that has happened in the more than 31 years of this program is that an incredible bond has developed between you and me. Now, this program is 31 years old, and in those 31 years there are people – you hear them calling all the time – who have been listening all the time. They have listened for 30 or 25 years.

I just told someone they’ve been here three years. But whatever it is, it is a family-like relationship with me, and I told you that this program and this job gave me the greatest satisfaction and happiness that I have ever experienced, more than I had ever thought that I would experience it. So I have to tell you something today that I wish I didn’t have to tell you.

It is a struggle for me because I had to inform my staff earlier today. I can’t escape … Although people tell me that this is not the way to look at it, I can’t help but feel that I’m abandoning everyone. But the result is that I was diagnosed with lung cancer, diagnosis confirmed by two medical institutions on January 20. I first realized that something was wrong on my birthday weekend, January 12.

I wish I didn’t have to tell you this, and I wasn’t thinking of telling anyone. I thought about trying this without anyone knowing, because I don’t like making things about myself. But there will be days when I will not be able to be here because I am undergoing treatment or responding to treatment, and I know that would arouse all sorts of curiosity among people wondering what’s going on.

And the worst thing that can happen is when something is wrong and you try to hide it and hide it. It will eventually leak and people will say, “Why didn’t you just say it?” Why are you trying to fool everyone? “It’s not that I want to fool anyone. It’s just that I don’t want to burden anyone with it, and I didn’t want that. But it is what it is. You know me; I am the mayor of Realville.

So this has happened, and my intention is to come here every day and do this program as normal and as competent and professional as every day, because that is the source of my greatest satisfaction, professionally, personally. I have had so much support from family and friends that it was just wonderful. I told the staff today that I have a deeply personal relationship with God that I am not converting to.

But I do that and I have worked enormously on that relationship (chuckling), which I do regularly anyway, but I have focused intensively on it in recent weeks. I know that many of you in this audience have experienced this, experiencing it at the same time. Right now I’m experiencing zero symptoms other than … Look, I don’t want to get too detailed about this.

Which led to shortness of breath that I thought was asthma or – you know, I’m 69 – could have been my heart. My heart is in good shape, ticks away, squeezes and pumps great. It wasn’t that. It was a lung problem with malignancy. So I will leave in the coming days when we sort out the treatment course and have further tests carried out. But like I said, I will be here as often as I can.

And as is the case with everyone in this situation, you just want to keep going and try to keep everything as normal as possible, which I’m going to try to do. But I felt that I had to tell you, because that’s the kind of relationship I feel with yours in this audience. I say it every Christmas, and that is what I am more grateful than as Thanksgiving.

And I am grateful for Thanksgiving, but I really get it at Christmas. But over the years, many people have been very nice to tell me how much this program has meant to them. But whatever that is, it pales in comparison to what you have all meant to me. And I cannot describe this. But I know you are there every day. I can see you. It’s weird how, but I know you’re here.

I know you are in large numbers and I know you understand everything I say. The rest of the world may not if they hear it expressed in a different way, but I know you do. You have been one of the greatest sources of trust I have had in my life. I hope that I will talk about this as little as possible in the coming days.

But we have put together a large number of doctors, a great team. We are running at full speed for this and it is now a matter of implementing what we will hear later this week. So I’m back here. I hope to be back on Thursday. If not, it will be as fast as I can – knowing that I am not here every day, thinking of you and missing you. Thank you.