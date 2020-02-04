Rush hour: unexpected ways in which your commuter traffic correlates with your satisfaction

Now that the average travel time in the big cities runs to half an hour and longer, and because many still opt for public transport cars, employees are faced with a meaningful choice every morning and evening: what to do to save time? car fill? Understanding the answer to that question can help us gain insight into everything from our relationship to our work and well-being to public safety.

Did you know that 2% of the commuters surveyed recently admitted that they were playing games on their phones while driving? Spell!?

That is according to driving-tests.org, which has conducted a survey among around a thousand commuters to identify rush hour priorities and behavior. The company then drew up a report that correlates behavior with responses to job satisfaction and well-being with some significant results.

Predictably, those who travel while commuting were more likely than those who use public transportation and other means of travel to listen to music (73.6% versus 35.6%) and to listen to podcasts (26.8%) versus 13.3%). Those who used alternative transport, on the other hand, used social media much more often (26.7% versus 5.2%) and surfed the internet (25.6 versus 4.2%) than their mobile counterparts.

Where it is starting to become interesting is the breakdown of preferred activity to commuter traffic by task type. For example, people in creative fields listened most to podcasts. Technical workers, however, most often wanted to make phone calls or make contact with people during their commuting.

The activity that a driver chooses during his commute also corresponds fairly strongly with job satisfaction. The vast majority of people who listen to the news during their morning drive (81.4%) state that they are satisfied with their work (possibly because everything looks bright compared to the news). On the other hand, only 66.2% of people who listened to music during their commute indicated that they were satisfied with their work.

The time of commuting also had a clear effect on satisfaction with certain elements of work. For example, 73.7% of employees whose commuting time lasted 30 minutes or less indicated that they were satisfied with their job security. That is compared with 66.2% of employees with longer travel times. A full 10% more employees (46.2% versus 36.2%) with shorter commuter traffic felt satisfied with their promotion opportunities.

Finally, and perhaps not surprisingly, a large number of commuters spend the morning portion of their commute on planning their workday. One of the most important results of the survey may be that almost half of the respondents (48%) give their employers an enormous amount of unpaid time in the form of workday planning and associated tasks on the way to the office. Taking into account the average commuter traffic, the unpaid time on average corresponds to approximately $ 1500 per year in uncollected salary.